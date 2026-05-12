The Inflation Adjustment: 2026 Sentencing Amendments Explained

The US Sentencing Commission has approved amendments to federal sentencing guidelines that include the first inflation adjustment to the loss table in over a decade.

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Last week, the US Sentencing Commission approved a package of proposed amendments "intended to promote fairer and more consistent application" of the federal sentencing guidelines. At the center of those changes is a long-awaited inflation adjustment to the guidelines’ loss table which is likely to lower sentencing exposure in many financial-crime cases. Although the Commission considered a number of ambitious reforms during the public comment period, the final package reflects a more incremental approach, leaving several proposals for future consideration. Unless Congress intervenes, the amendments will take effect on November 1, 2026.

Inflation Adjustment

The most consequential, and practically significant, change is the inflation adjustment to the monetary thresholds in the guidelines’ loss table, which drives offense levels in financial-crime cases. This is the first such adjustment in more than a decade, and it meaningfully recalibrates how economic harm is translated into sentencing exposure.

At both ends of the table, the thresholds have been meaningfully increased: the minimum loss amount rises from $6,500 to $9,000, while the highest tier increases from $550 million to $750 million. The practical consequence is that conduct which previously triggered a higher enhancement may now fall into a lower category.

Because the loss table functions as a step structure, where even relatively small differences in loss can drive higher offense levels, these upward adjustments may shift defendants into lower enhancement tiers which will result in lower advisory guideline ranges.

For example, under the prior framework, a defendant responsible for a loss of $6,600 fell just above the $6,500 threshold, triggering a corresponding enhancement and a higher guideline range. Under the amended table, that same loss amount now falls below the $9,000 threshold, resulting in a lower offense level and a reduced sentencing range.

Defendants whose loss calculations previously placed them just over a loss threshold may now fall below those cutoffs. In close cases, that shift can mean a two-level reduction in offense level, which can translate into months (or more) off the advisory sentencing range.

The amendment corrects for the cumulative effect of inflation over time, which had the unintended consequence of ratcheting up sentencing exposure. By realigning the thresholds with present-day dollar values, the Commission aims to ensure that guideline ranges more accurately reflect relative culpability.

For many white-collar defendants, this will be a meaningful change and will materially lower the applicable guideline range.

General Simplification and Clarification

The amendments also include a series of technical revisions designed to simplify and clarify the guidelines. Twenty-six rarely used specific offense characteristics have been eliminated. The rules governing multiple-count cases have been consolidated into a single guideline, §3D1.1. Additionally, the amendments include clearer guidance regarding available sentencing options, including probation, fines, and imprisonment, helping courts better navigate the range of permissible outcomes.

Major Proposals Deferred

The Commission did not vote on several major proposed reforms and will not consider them again during this current guideline amendment cycle.

Among them was a proposal to restructure the economic crime loss table by reducing the number of tiers from sixteen to eight, which was intended to simplify the framework and reduce fact-finding disputes. The Commission retained the existing structure and limited its revisions to inflation-related adjustments.

The Commission also considered a new downward adjustment for defendants who demonstrate meaningful post-offense rehabilitation prior to sentencing. Also, a proposal to consider the role of non-economic harms such as “emotional trauma, harm to reputation or credit rating, and invasion of privacy.”

Looking Ahead

While the broader reform agenda remains unfinished, the inflation adjustment to the loss table stands out as a meaningful and immediate change. By recalibrating the thresholds that anchor financial-crime sentencing, the Commission has taken a concrete step toward aligning guideline ranges with economic reality. And it may signal the direction of future reforms, as the Commission continues to grapple with how best to measure harm, culpability, and proportional punishment in financial crime cases.

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