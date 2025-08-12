ARTICLE
12 August 2025

Safety Perspectives From The Dallas Region: Anatomy Of An OSHA Whistleblower Investigation, Part 2 (Podcast)

United States Employment and HR
Frank D. Davis and John D. Surma
In this episode of our Safety Perspectives From the Dallas Region podcast series, shareholders Frank Davis (Dallas) and John Surma (Houston) conclude their discussion with former federal whistleblower investigator Jeff Cedar. They delve into the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) whistleblower process, focusing on the importance of credible evidence in determining whether a complaint is actionable. The speakers highlight the benefits for employers in understanding whistleblower protections under a myriad of laws. They reiterate that actionable complaints must demonstrate four key elements: evidence of a protected activity, the employer's knowledge of that activity, an adverse employment action, and a causal connection between the protected activity and the adverse employment action.

Frank D. Davis
John D. Surma
