What Is Qui Tam? A Guide For Whistleblowers In New York

What would you do if you discovered your employer was over billing the government, submitting false claims for reimbursement, or engaging in illegal financial practices? Reporting fraud takes courage, and the law is designed to protect and reward those who step forward. If you have witnessed wrongdoing in your workplace, you may be able to file a Qui Tam lawsuit under the False Claims Act, helping to expose fraud while also securing a financial reward.

At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, we have over 50 years of collective experience representing whistleblowers and holding corporations accountable. Let's look at the basics of Qui Tam and what it means for whistleblowers.

Understanding Qui Tam

Qui Tam is a provision under the False Claims Act that allows private individuals, known as whistleblowers or relators, to sue on behalf of the government when they have evidence of fraud. These cases typically involve:

Medicare or Medicaid fraud

Government contract fraud

False claims for disaster relief funds

Overcharging for goods or services paid with taxpayer money

If the lawsuit is successful, the whistleblower may be entitled to a portion of the recovered funds, sometimes up to 30 percent of the total amount.

Whistleblower Protections in New York

Blowing the whistle on fraud is a significant decision, and fear of retaliation often holds employees back. However, New York State and federal laws provide strong protections for whistleblowers, including:

Protection from wrongful termination, demotion, or harassment

The right to confidentiality during investigations

The ability to recover lost wages and damages if retaliated against

If you believe your employer is engaging in illegal activities and you want to report it safely, consulting a New York whistleblower lawyer should be your first step Our attorneys will help ensure you are protected while pursuing justice.

Why Whistleblowers Matter

Whistleblowers play a vital role in preventing fraud, safeguarding taxpayer money, and promoting accountability in both the private and public sectors. Without whistleblowers, billions of dollars could continue to be lost to fraud each year. By stepping forward, you are not only protecting your rights but also making a significant impact on the integrity of government programs and corporate responsibility.

How Mizrahi Kroub LLP Can Help

Our firm has extensive experience in Qui Tam litigation, guiding clients through every stage of the process, from evaluating the strength of their case to gathering evidence and navigating legal complexities. We will:

Assess your claim confidentially and provide a clear legal strategy

Protect you from employer retaliation and safeguard your rights

Fight to secure the maximum reward for exposing fraud

With over $1 billion recovered for our clients and a reputation for taking on powerful corporations, Mizrahi Kroub LLP is dedicated to fighting for whistleblowers and holding wrongdoers accountable.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.