Navigating Florida’s New Trust, Probate And Series LLC Statutes

Published in the New York State Bar Association's Trusts and Estates Law Section Journal (August 2026, Vol. 59, No. 3 edition), this article by Brett Rosecan summarizes recent statutory developments in Florida affecting trust administration, probate administration, and entity structuring.

The update examines a new nonjudicial trustee discharge process that reduces the need for court involvement, expanded eligibility for simplified probate procedures, and the adoption of protected series LLC legislation. It also highlights Florida’s broader policy shift toward administrative efficiency while cautioning practitioners, particularly those outside Florida, to carefully consider disclosure requirements, statutory compliance, and cross-jurisdictional limitations.

Read the full article here.