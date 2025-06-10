For the third year in a row, our attorneys have outlined key trends and issues shaping the water landscape in Nossaman's California Water Views – 2025 Outlook. Topics range from the effects of climate change on water availability and infrastructure to critical updates in legislative and regulatory frameworks. The publication not only provides insight into developments at the state level but also addresses how decisions from Sacramento, Washington, DC and across the U.S. are influencing California's water sector.

Article topics include:

A Look at Customer Assistance Programs for Utility Bills Today

What Standard of Review Should Courts Apply for Utility Condemnations?

The End of "End-Result" Permit Limitations in Clean Water Act Permits

Proposition 4: California's Historic $10 Billion Climate Investment and Path to Resilience

Water Systems & Information Security: Challenges and Solutions

Tariffs and Their Impacts on the Life Cycle of Construction Contracts

What's Up with WOTUS?

The AI Thirst Trap

WIFA's Call for Projects: A New Approach to Water Supply Development

Eminent domain intersects with water infrastructure in crucial ways. As California grapples with expanding its water capacity and maintaining resilience against climate impacts, eminent domain professionals must stay ahead of how water law and regulatory changes could affect infrastructure projects, property rights and negotiation strategies.

Explore the challenges shaping the future of water in California by downloading Nossaman's California Water Views – 2025 Outlook today.

