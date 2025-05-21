ARTICLE
21 May 2025

California Water Views - 2025 Outlook

Nossaman LLP

Contributor

Water is simple. Water issues are complex. To provide more clarity, we asked our attorneys who are committed to the water sector to identify the pivotal issues they're watching now and for the year ahead.
Welcome to Nossaman's California Water Views – 2025 Outlook.

Water is simple. Water issues are complex. To provide more clarity, we asked our attorneys who are committed to the water sector to identify the pivotal issues they're watching now and for the year ahead. Their perspectives on topics ranging from climate impacts and infrastructure development to an ever-evolving regulatory landscape are available in our 2025 Outlook.

Contents

  • A Look at Customer Assistance Programs for Utility Bills Today
  • What Standard of Review Should Courts Apply for Utility Condemnations?
  • The End of "End-Result" Permit Limitations in Clean Water Act Permits
  • Proposition 4: California's Historic $10 Billion Climate Investment and Path to Resilience
  • Water Systems & Information Security: Challenges and Solutions
  • Tariffs and their Impacts on the Life Cycle of Construction Contracts
  • What's up with WOTUS?
  • The AI Thirst Trap
  • WIFA's Call for Projects: A New Approach to Water Supply Development

Download Nossaman's California Water Views – 2025 Outlook to read more about these topics.

