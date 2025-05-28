ARTICLE
28 May 2025

A Look At Customer Assistance Programs For Utility Bills Today

The affordability of necessary utilities like electricity and water is a growing concern for many Californians.
Last October, Governor Newsom signed Executive Order N-5-24, directing several state agencies to take steps to manage rising electricity costs. California has long had programs to help low-income customers pay for their water service and more help may be coming. As we move through this year, it will be interesting to see how these efforts develop.

In an article for Nossaman's California Water Views – 2025 Outlook, I explore what water providers have been doing to address these affordability challenges and discuss current initiatives being undertaken by the State and the Legislature on this front.

