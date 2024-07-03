Energy & Sustainability Connections Newsletter — July 2024

A Note from the Editors
Energy & Sustainability Connections brings the
latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company
activity, and industry events straight to your inbox. This
month's edition includes:
- Announcements:
Congratulations to our client, Tiburon Subsea, for their recent discovery of the WWII submarine USS Harder! Tiburon Subsea pioneered proprietary technology to increase the efficiency and reliability of subsea data gathering. This consistent coastal mapping, combined with temperature and ocean current data, will allow for fishery and habitat monitoring and intervention prior to sea level changes and natural disasters. Additionally, Tiburon Subsea's fleet of HAUVs can be deployed rapidly into disaster zones, providing the necessary data to reopen ports in hours, rather than weeks.
Learn more here ))
On Wednesday, June 26th, 2024, Governor Maura Healey hosted a celebration of the Massachusetts climate tech industry leaders that were named to TIME Magazine's Top GreenTech Companies for 2024. Mintz is proud to share that it represents a number of clients that received a Governor's Citation for their contributions to Massachusetts' economy and competitiveness. Read more here.
- Legal Feature:
Emerging Trends in ESG-Focused Securities Litigation
Read here ))
- Client Feature:
This month, we are excited to feature GroGuru, a company applying machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to help farmers implement strategic water management solutions. To do so, they deploy soil sensors that measure soil moisture, temperature, and salinity at various root depths of crops as they continue to aid farmers in efficiently and sustainably maximizing water.
Read here ))
- M&A Spotlight:
Read about the latest M&A activity in the energy and sustainability space.
Read here ))
- Washington Update:
Read the latest energy policy updates coming out of the Capitol, which covers the IRS's final rules on wage and registered apprenticeships at clean energy projects, the new set of supply chain cybersecurity principles released by the DOE, upcoming funding opportunities for small modular reactor technologies and methane emissions reduction, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and IRA opportunities.
Read here ))
- Litigation Updates:
Read the latest litigation news in the energy and sustainability space.
Read here ))
- Event Highlights:&
Don't miss exciting events happening soon, including the Boston Offshore Wind Charter, the Women's Energy Network, and the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center.
Learn more here ))
- Energy Funding Matrix:
ML Strategies and Mintz have developed a matrix of federal grant, loan, and financing programs to help you leverage federal dollars in your clean and renewable energy efforts.
Learn more here ))
We would also like to remind our readers that you can always ask
us anything at mintzedge.com/ask-anything/. We
built the MintzEdge website as a resource for
entrepreneurs and investors, and hope that all of you take
advantage of the site and see how it can help you.
Energy and Sustainability Team — Built For This Moment
At the frontlines of the energy and sustainability revolution since the start, our team was built for this moment: to advance innovation, transform infrastructure, and scale solutions integral to business success and a thriving planet.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.