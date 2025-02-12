Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — February 2025

Recent M&A Activity:
January 7, 2025: Applied Energy Group is a provider of energy
management consulting services intended to address the evolving
needs of utilities, government bodies, and grid operators
worldwide. The company, a subsidiary of Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC), was
acquired by ICF International (Nasdaq: ICFI) for an undisclosed
amount. This transaction aligns with ICF's strategy to extend
its capabilities in growth areas, with specific emphasis on its
energy markets advisory and technology-enabled services.
December 31, 2024: Vistra Vision, an operator of integrated
retail electricity and zero-carbon generation platforms based in
the United States, was acquired by Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) for
$820 million. The transaction values the company at an estimated
$5.46 billion. This strategic move has considerably expanded Vistra
Energy's zero-carbon generation capacity, solidifying its
position as a major player in the clean energy market.
