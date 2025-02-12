ARTICLE
12 February 2025

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — February 2025

M
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Thomas R. Burton III and Sahir Surmeli
Recent M&A Activity:

January 7, 2025: Applied Energy Group is a provider of energy management consulting services intended to address the evolving needs of utilities, government bodies, and grid operators worldwide. The company, a subsidiary of Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC), was acquired by ICF International (Nasdaq: ICFI) for an undisclosed amount. This transaction aligns with ICF's strategy to extend its capabilities in growth areas, with specific emphasis on its energy markets advisory and technology-enabled services.
December 31, 2024: Vistra Vision, an operator of integrated retail electricity and zero-carbon generation platforms based in the United States, was acquired by Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) for $820 million. The transaction values the company at an estimated $5.46 billion. This strategic move has considerably expanded Vistra Energy's zero-carbon generation capacity, solidifying its position as a major player in the clean energy market.
Thomas R. Burton III
Sahir Surmeli
