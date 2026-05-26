Before The Lawsuit: A California Professional Fiduciary’s Guide To Managing Litigation Risk

Professional fiduciaries are hired for their expertise, experience, and neutrality. Courts precisely appoint professional fiduciaries because of familial strife and complex administrations.

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Professional fiduciaries are hired for their expertise, experience, and neutrality. Courts precisely appoint professional fiduciaries because of familial strife and complex administrations. Yet, time and time again, skilled professional fiduciaries walk straight into costly litigation; not because they were dishonest, not because they were negligent, but because they did not fully understand the probate hurdles they were navigating or the standard for which California courts hold them.

For licensed professional fiduciaries in California, this article serves as a guide to understanding litigation exposure, building the right professional relationships, and executing a proactive strategy before the first complaint letter ever arrives.

Common Litigation Themes Experienced by Professional Fiduciaries

Professional fiduciaries face a distinct and recurring set of claims in California Probate Court. Common themes include the following:

Removal Petitions Under Probate Code § 15642. Beneficiaries who are unhappy with how a trust is being administered do not need to prove you committed fraud, instead, beneficiaries need to show a material breach of fiduciary duty, a pattern of neglect, or “for other good cause.” These petitions can be filed quickly, litigated aggressively, and cost both sides tens of thousands of dollars before the first hearing.

Surcharge Damages. A surcharge is essentially a personal money judgment against you as trustee. If a court finds that your investment decisions, distributions, or management of trust assets caused financial loss to the trust; you can be ordered to repay that loss from your trustee’s fees or own pocket. Beneficiaries typically request surcharge damages wherein they believe a professional fiduciary had failed investments, below-market asset sales, self-dealing allegations, and disputes over trustee compensation.

Breach of Fiduciary Duty. California’s Probate Code imposes broad duties on trustees:

the duty of loyalty (§16002)

the duty of impartiality (§16003)

the duty to invest prudently (§16047), and

the overarching duty to administer with reasonable care and skill (§16040).

Any deviation, actual or perception, becomes the foundation for a breach claim. In trust litigation, these claims are almost never filed alone, beneficiaries compound them like interest.

Accounting Objections. Most trusts require accounting, but an accounting filed without careful legal review is an invitation for prolonged disputes, discovery, and financial hardship. Professional fiduciaries need to avoid any vague entries, unexplained fees, and inconsistent reporting; this gives the beneficiaries’ counsel exactly what they need to build a case. Common practice tips include over disclosure and carefully articulated information. Often times, it is a better practice to seek court approval of an accounting.

Held to a Higher Bar: A Professional Fiduciary’s Elevated Standard

California courts view professional fiduciaries differently than a family member trustee. Specifically, professional fiduciaries are held to a higher standard. Under Probate Code §16014, a professional fiduciary must exercise the care, skill, and caution of someone who specializes in the kind of function being performed. While a lay trustee may be forgiven for a bad investment interpreted as a good-faith mistake, a licensed professional fiduciary may not receive the same privilege. This elevated standard cuts in every direction: it affects how courts evaluate investment decisions, distribution calls, communications with beneficiaries, accounting practices, and fee arrangements. What looks like a reasonable business decision to a lay observer can look like a breach of the professional standard of care to a probate judge.

The professional fiduciary who forgets this distinction and who operates as though common sense is “enough” is the professional fiduciary who may end up in probate court defending a petition for breaches of fiduciary duties, surcharge, and removal.

Cutting Corners Costs More: Why Cost-Saving Decisions Increase Fiduciary Risk

The instinct to minimize costs is understandable. Professional fiduciaries operate on thin margins, trust estates are often modest, and legal fees are a hard conversation to have with beneficiaries, but the math does not work in the fiduciary’s favor. The cost of qualified trusts and estates counsel throughout the administration proceeding is a fraction of the cost of a single contested accounting, let alone a full-blown litigation proceeding. An experienced trusts and estates attorney is not just a legal technician—a strong one also serves as an early warning system.

Legal counsel can assist a professional fiduciary with the common trust administration concerns:

Spotting the distribution request that looks routine, but creates a duty of impartiality problem.

Flagging the beneficiary communication that reads as a breach of confidentiality.

Advising when a “no contest” clause in the trust instrument actually protects the fiduciary.

Structuring accountings to minimize exposure and counsel on when to seek court instruction before taking action rather than asking forgiveness afterward.

Notably, a skilled trust litigator on the fiduciary’s team changes the calculus for would-be plaintiffs. Beneficiaries with grievances, regardless of a meritorious claim, are far less likely to pull the trigger on a petition when they know the fiduciary is professionally represented and legally prepared.

Steps to Avoid Court

Professional fiduciaries have an inherit risk of court proceedings, but there are steps to assist in avoiding, navigating, and defending the administrative process.

Document Everything. Every significant decision should have a written record explaining what was considered, why action was taken, and what alternatives were weighed. Unfortunately, courts do not evaluate decisions in real time; instead, they evaluate them in hindsight, often years later, in an adversarial proceeding. Contemporaneous notes build a fiduciary’s defense. Over-Communicate with Beneficiaries. Most trust litigation does not start with a legal theory, but a beneficiary who feels ignored. Regular, transparent updates do not create liability; silence does. As such, professional fiduciaries should err on the side of more communication. Seek Court Instruction on Hard Calls. Trustees deal with decisions that are genuinely ambiguous such as, discretionary distribution dispute, a contested asset valuation, a conflict between beneficiaries, etc. A Petition for Instructions under Probate Code §17200 is not a sign of weakness, it is a shield. A court-approved course of action is difficult for a beneficiary to attack and seek surcharge. Retain Qualified Counsel Before Problems Arise. Fiduciaries should not wait for the demand letter. Establishing a working relationship with a trusts and estates litigation attorney before the caseload generates one is essential. Litigation counsel who already knows the files can respond in days; counsel learning them from scratch responds in weeks when critical deadlines are imminent. Review Accountings with Legal Eyes Before Filing. An accounting is a legal document and should be treated as one. Counsel should review each accounting for completeness, accuracy, and legal sufficiency before it is filed. The cost of that review is far less than the cost of defending objections to it.

Protect Your License, Your Reputation, and Your Clients

California trust litigation is expensive, emotionally exhausting, and reputationally damaging even when the fiduciary wins. The professional fiduciaries who stay out of court are not the lucky ones, they are the ones who treat legal guidance as an operating cost of doing business, not a last resort.

A professional fiduciary is hired because families trust them to handle what they cannot. The best way to honor that trust is to ensure it never has to be defended in court.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.