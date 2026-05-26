How Can Trusts Be Used In Business Succession?

For many New Jersey business owners, a closely held company represents decades of work, financial investment, and personal sacrifice. Trusts in business succession planning are one of the most effective tools for protecting that value, allowing founders to control how and when the business passes to the next generation while reducing the risk of disputes, tax exposure, and operational disruption. Yet succession planning is often delayed or overlooked entirely.

A well-organized succession plan helps ensure continuity, reduces conflict risk and preserves the long-term value of the business. In New Jersey, trusts are frequently used as part of a wider succession strategy to achieve these goals.

Why is business succession planning so important?

According to Bank of America’s 2025 Trends in Trust and Estate Planning survey, an overwhelming majority of attorneys and advisors reported that their clients hoped to pass their business interests to the next generation. Even so, many business owners delay succession planning because they are consumed by the company’s day-to-day operations.

Without a formal succession strategy, a business may face uncertainty regarding management authority, ownership transfers, tax consequences, and operational stability after the death or incapacity of a founder. These issues become especially complicated in family-owned businesses, where personal relationships and differing expectations can create conflict among heirs or co-owners. For these reasons, succession planning should be viewed not merely as an estate-planning exercise but as a critical component of long-term business strategy.

How do revocable trusts support business succession?

Revocable trusts are among the most commonly used estate planning tools for business owners. In a typical arrangement, the business owner transfers ownership interests, such as shares in a corporation, membership interests in an LLC, or partnership interests, into a revocable living trust during his or her lifetime.

One of the primary benefits of a revocable trust is continuity. If the owner becomes incapacitated or passes away, the successor trustee named in the trust agreement can immediately step in to manage or transfer the business interests in accordance with the owner’s instructions. This helps avoid operational disruptions and eliminates delays associated with probate proceedings.

Revocable trusts may also provide increased privacy because trust assets generally pass outside of probate court, unlike assets transferred through a will. For closely held businesses, maintaining confidentiality during ownership transitions can be particularly important to employees, vendors, customers, and financial institutions.

In addition, revocable trusts can work alongside buy-sell agreements and shareholder agreements to create a coordinated succession framework. For example, the trust may direct how ownership interests are distributed among family members while honoring contractual transfer restrictions set forth in the governing business documents.

While revocable trusts provide flexibility and control, many business owners also incorporate additional trust structures to address tax planning, asset protection and multigenerational wealth transfer goals.

What are the advantages of strategic trust planning?

Beyond continuity, trusts in business succession planning can provide significant tax and wealth-transfer benefits for owners seeking to transfer leadership interests efficiently and tax-effectively.

Irrevocable trusts, for instance, may be used to transfer appreciating business interests out of a business owner’s taxable estate while still preserving the company for future generations. Depending on the circumstances, structures such as grantor trusts, dynasty trusts, or generation-skipping trusts may help reduce potential estate and gift tax exposure.

Trusts can also be tailored to address family dynamics and management concerns. A business owner may wish to leave ownership interests equally among children while limiting management authority to those actively involved in the business. Trust provisions can distinguish between economic ownership and operational control, thereby reducing the likelihood of future disputes.

In some cases, trusts can also be used to protect beneficiaries from creditors or divorce proceedings, provide professional management for younger or inexperienced heirs, ensure continuity of voting control, facilitate phased ownership changes and support charitable or philanthropic objectives as included in a broader legacy plan.

Succession planning should also be coordinated with corporate governance documents, tax planning strategies, insurance coverage, and personal estate planning objectives. Failure to align these components can create inconsistencies that complicate the transition or produce unintended consequences. Because New Jersey businesses vary widely in structure and operational complexity, business succession planning should reflect the owner’s specific goals and the company’s long-term needs.

Frequently asked questions about trusts in business succession planning.

Can I keep control of my business after placing it in a trust?

Yes. With a revocable trust, you generally retain full control during your lifetime and can amend or revoke the trust at any time. You typically serve as the initial trustee, and a successor trustee steps in only upon your incapacity or death.

What is the difference between a revocable and an irrevocable trust for succession?

A revocable trust focuses on continuity and probate avoidance while leaving assets in your taxable estate. An irrevocable trust is generally used to move appreciating business interests out of the taxable estate for tax planning and asset protection, but it offers less flexibility once established.

Does a trust replace a buy-sell agreement?

No. A trust and a buy-sell agreement serve different functions and are most effective when coordinated. The trust directs the distribution of ownership interests, while the buy-sell agreement governs transfer restrictions among owners.

Can a trust separate ownership from management of the business?

Yes. Trust provisions can distinguish economic ownership from operational control, allowing an owner to share economic value among heirs while concentrating management authority in those actively involved in the company.

When should a New Jersey business owner start succession planning?

As early as practical. Proactive planning gives owners more options for tax efficiency, phased transitions, and dispute prevention, and it protects the company against unexpected incapacity or death.