Before You Exit: How Management Equity Incentive Plans Support Stronger Transaction Values

Executive Management Equity Incentive Plans are a powerful tool to incentivize key employees and create value in anticipation of an M&A transaction.

When business owners contemplate a future sale of their business, they commonly consider traditional valuation factors, including EBITDA, revenue, and market position. While these metrics are critical, they do not tell the whole story. Buyers will value intangible drivers, including the strength and stability of the company’s management team. A prospective buyer will want to know whether key executives are likely to remain with the company after closing with motivation to continue growing the business during the transition period and beyond. This is the first installment in a series of three articles that focus on management incentives in the context of a transaction.

Thoughtfully designed equity incentive plans make a meaningful impact in the success of a transaction. The right plan helps tell the company’s story to a buyer: this is a business with strong economics today and a management team that is committed to continued growth and expansion. By contrast, a poorly structured plan may provide executives with significant compensation at closing and limited incentive to remain involved post-transaction.

When considering the most effective equity incentive plan structure for your business, a foundational question is the company’s tax status. Is the company an S Corporation, requiring careful planning to comply with the one-class-of-stock rule? Alternatively, is the company a limited liability company taxed as a partnership, making a profits interest plan a favorable option? The company’s tax classification will guide determination as to which incentive structures are practical, tax efficient, and administratively feasible.

Another gating question is whether true or phantom equity is better suited for the company. Phantom equity can be attractive because it gives executives a contractual right to share in value without affecting the company’s capitalization table or granting actual ownership rights. However, phantom equity may be less tax efficient for employees and viewed as less meaningful to the awarded employee.

True equity, on the other hand, offers powerful economic alignment between the company and employee. Actual equity issuances offer tax planning benefits for employees if properly structured, including careful consideration of whether a timely 83(b) election is available and appropriate. Notably, actual equity issuances may come with governance rights that need to be seriously considered by the current business owners.

In either case, vesting of incentives is where companies should think beyond the basics. Time based vesting is common, but it may not effectively drive behaviors that build enterprise value. Buyers will be impressed by plans including a thoughtful blend of personal performance goals, EBITDA thresholds, and transaction based vesting schedules that result in employee engagement before and after closing.

A management equity incentive plan should not be treated as a last-minute means to executive compensation. When designed in advance, a plan can retain key executives, reduce perceived risk, and support a stronger transaction narrative.

Stay tuned for our continued series on tax considerations and key plan terms that can help reward executives while positioning companies for premium transaction value.

This content is for educational and informational purposes only. Nothing in this blog creates an attorney-client relationship or constitutes legal advice. Even where circumstances may appear similar, legal issues are highly fact-specific and readers should obtain advice tailored to their situation.