Texas Supreme Court Clarifies Public Information Act Deadlines—And Signals Higher Stakes For Defending Against Release Of Confidential Information At TCEQ

A recent Texas Supreme Court decision underscores that, when it comes to protecting sensitive information submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), timing is not a technicality—it is outcome...

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A recent Texas Supreme Court decision underscores that, when it comes to protecting sensitive information submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), timing is not a technicality—it is outcome-determinative. In a sharply framed opinion, holding that TCEQ complied with Texas Public Information Act (PIA or Act) requirements, the Court made clear that missing statutory deadlines under the PIA can make or break substantive confidentiality claims.

The decision in TCEQ v. Ken Paxton, Attorney General of Texas, and Sierra Club arrives as PIA requests from environmental nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) continue to rise in Texas. NGOs are leveraging AI tools to mine public databases to gather information to support citizen suits, rulemaking challenges, and permitting opposition. Beveridge & Diamond’s prior analysis included tips for protecting confidential information in response to a PIA request.

The combination of increased requests for confidential information and strict statutory deadlines raises the stakes for regulated entities in Texas.

Texas Supreme Court ruled in favor of TCEQ but reinforced that the PIA clock is real.

In a decision that reads at times like a sports league playoff recap, the Texas Supreme Court held that TCEQ timely invoked applicable PIA procedures to avoid disclosure of more than 6,000 confidential documents Sierra Club requested. Specifically, the Court found that TCEQ met the Act’s requirement to request an opinion from OAG no later than the tenth business day after the date of receiving the PIA request, thereby avoiding application of the presumption that the information requested is subject to required public disclosure absent a compelling reason to withhold the information. The Court’s opinion turns on disciplined adherence to procedure: careful business-day calculations, proper use of interagency mail, and a well-developed evidentiary record.

Framing the dispute as a “best-of-three series,” the Court analyzed three timing issues: whether an agency request for clarification of the scope of the PIA request reset the clock, whether an agency closure day counted as a “business day,” and whether the PIA’s “mailbox rule” (which specifies that the agency satisfies the deadline by depositing its request to OAG in interagency mail before the deadline) applied. TCEQ only needed to win two—and it did. The Court found that TCEQ’s clarification request reset the start of the ten-day period, and that the agency deposited its request within that period.

The game series framing of the case may be playful, but the holding is not. The Court credited TCEQ’s internal processes and evidence—affidavits, mail procedures, and calendar calculations—to conclude that the agency met the statutory deadline for requesting from OAG an opinion that certain documents should not be disclosed. That conclusion reversed both lower court rulings and prevented disclosure of volumes of documents protected under the deliberative process exception.

The message is straightforward: sharp execution matters. Agencies—and by extension, regulated entities—win or lose PIA disputes on the details.

The decision’s scope extends beyond the deliberative process exception.

Although the dispute involved TCEQ’s assertion of the PIA’s deliberative process exception to disclosure, the same analysis applies to other PIA exceptions, including trade secret, work product, and national security exceptions to disclosure, sometimes relied on by companies dealing with TCEQ. The Court’s reasoning applies to all categories of potentially confidential information submitted to TCEQ or another state agency.

The opinion also underscores that PIA litigation is not a typical Administrative Procedure Act suit for judicial review. PIA cases are declaratory judgment actions that turn heavily on the evidentiary record developed at the trial court level—affidavits, internal procedures, and factual proof of timing and compliance.

The Court’s decision also reflects OAG’s willingness to change positions during litigation. Here, OAG ultimately agreed that TCEQ met the deadline, reversing course after initially concluding otherwise.

Best practices for handling PIA requests still control.

1. Develop internal rapid-response procedures. The PIA applies determinative deadlines to entities whose records are the subject of a records request – including the ten-business-day deadline to submit written arguments to OAG after receiving notice from the agency of a request for confidential documents. Accordingly, companies benefit from having a defined intake and escalation process that routes PIA request notification letters from TCEQ directly to legal or compliance personnel, with pre-identified subject matter experts ready to respond on short notice. The Court’s emphasis on precise timing underscores that delays caused by internal uncertainty or mishandling can materially increase disclosure risk.

2. Build the evidentiary record early. In addition to procedural requirements, evidence drives PIA disputes, not generalized claims of confidentiality. It is not enough to assert that information is proprietary or sensitive; companies must present those assertions with specific, fact-based explanations tied to the applicable legal standards. Affidavits or declarations from knowledgeable personnel are often critical to establish these points. Just as important is consistency—demonstrating that a company has treated the information as confidential across contexts.

3. Engage in the process. The case illustrates that positions taken by TCEQ and OAG can evolve, and may not always align with the interests of the company that submitted the information. Companies should therefore view the PIA process as one in which their active participation may be necessary. This includes submitting the company’s arguments and evidentiary demonstrations during the OAG review, monitoring how the issues are framed, and evaluating whether further participation is warranted if the matter proceeds to litigation or appeal.

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