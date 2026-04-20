Retired U.S. District Court Judge Shira Scheindlin reveals how mock exercises and simulated hearings expose critical weaknesses in legal arguments that written briefs cannot capture. Through real-time testing, attorneys discover which arguments resonate with judges and where their persuasive strategies fall short, gaining a decisive courtroom advantage.

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In a recent New York Law Journal article, BSF attorney and retired U.S. District Court Judge Shira Scheindlin explains the importance of mock exercises, such as simulated hearings or trials. She emphasizes these exercises expose how arguments perform in real time, revealing what resonates with judges and where clarity falls short. As Judge Scheindlin explains, mock sessions sharpen credibility, tone, and persuasion, giving attorneys a decisive advantage before they step into court.

NEW YORK LAW JOURNAL: What Mock Exercises Reveal That Briefs Cannot

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