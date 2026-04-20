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In a recent New York Law Journal article, BSF attorney and retired U.S. District Court Judge Shira Scheindlin explains the importance of mock exercises, such as simulated hearings or trials. She emphasizes these exercises expose how arguments perform in real time, revealing what resonates with judges and where clarity falls short. As Judge Scheindlin explains, mock sessions sharpen credibility, tone, and persuasion, giving attorneys a decisive advantage before they step into court.
NEW YORK LAW JOURNAL: What Mock Exercises Reveal That Briefs Cannot
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