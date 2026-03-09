The Fifth Circuit Green Lights Oral Consent Under The TCPA For Telemarketing Calls

Duane Morris Takeaways: On February 25, 2026, in Bradford v. Sovereign Pest Control of Texas Inc., No. 24-20379, 2026 WL 520620, at *2 (5th Cir. Feb. 25, 2026), the Fifth Circuit held that the Federal Communications Commission (the "FCC") lacked the statutory authority under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (the "TCPA") to require prior express written consent for all telemarketing calls using a prerecorded voice. This decision reverses decades of precedent requiring written consent for such calls and green lights a path to future challenges to the TCPA's implementing regulations.

Case Background

In 2023, Radley Bradford agreed to a contract with Sovereign Pest for pest control services. When Bradford executed that agreement, he orally provided his phone number to Sovereign Pest. As a result, Sovereign Pest called him on that telephone number several times to schedule renewal inspections and Bradford agreed to those renewals. By every account, it was a normal business relationship.

But there was one wrinkle. Sovereign Pest did not call Bradford using one of its live employees. Instead, it used a prerecorded voice. Prerecorded voice calls always implicate the TCPA and its draconian statutory damages. As a result, Bradford ultimately sued Sovereign Pest in a federal class action lawsuit claiming the call constituted telemarketing. Thus, because Sovereign Pest did not have "prior express written consent" to contact him using a prerecorded voice, Bradford claimed he was entitled to damages in the amount of $1,500 per call for the 24 calls it made to him. In other words, Bradford claimed Sovereign Pest owed him $36,000 in statutory damages and millions of dollars more to the putative class.

The only problem for Bradford was that the TCPA does not contain the term "prior express written consent." It only refers to "prior express consent." So, Bradford sought to rely on FCC regulations that have long required written consent to make telemarketing calls using a prerecorded voice. Bradford claimed that Sovereign Pests calls constituted such telemarketing. The district court disagreed with Bradford, granting a motion for summary judgment filed by Sovereign Pest, and held that the calls did not constitute telemarketing as a matter of law. Bradford appealed.

The Fifth Circuit's Ruling

Judge Jennifer Elrod, writing for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, affirmed the judgment entered by the district court, but not for the reasons one might think. Rather than dive into whether or not the calls constitute telemarketing, the Fifth Circuit held that the distinction was irrelevant. It explained that although "[t]he regulation relevant to this case mostly tracks the statute" it adds an additional prohibition of "written consent for pre-recorded telemarketing calls." Bradford, 2026 WL 520620, at *2. The FCC, however, did not have the authority to add that language to the statute.

In years past, courts may have deferred to the FCC's interpretation of the TCPA. In 2025, however, the U.S. Supreme Court unequivocally held that district courts are "not bound by the FCC's interpretation of the TCPA" and that courts are required to interpret the text of the statute for themselves. McLaughlin Chiropractic Assocs., Inc. v. McKesson Corp., 606 U.S. 146, 168 (2025). Thus, because the plain language of the TCPA does not impose an additional requirement of written consent for telemarketing calls, the Fifth Circuit concluded that it was outside the scope of the FCC's regulatory authority to require such consent. As a result, the Fifth Circuit affirmed the judgement entered below.

Implications For Companies

The implications of Bradford cannot be understated.

The FCC's imposition of a bright line rule requiring written consent for prerecorded telemarketing calls is one of the hallmarks of the statute's regulatory regime. It is also a frequent tool used by the plaintiff's bar to assert technical violations of the TCPA where it is clear by the context that a customer approved of such calls. In the wake of McKesson, however, the FCC's regulations now fall by the wayside for district courts in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Companies operating in those states will now be able to rely on oral agreements with their customers to prove the existence of prior consent.

The Bradford decision is not alone. Some district courts have even suggested Congress's delegation of any authority to the FCC "may run afoul of the nondelegation doctrine, since there are no delimitations on the discretion it grants the Commission." McGonigle v. Pure Green Franchise Corp., No. 25-CV-61164, 2026 WL 111338, at *2 (S.D. Fla. Jan. 15, 2026). Although Bradford does not go that far, the decision represents unmistakable pushback on the FCC's longstanding unchecked power to interpret the TCPA.

Of course, the standards are still far from clear as the Fifth Circuit is the only federal appellate court to have endorsed this approach. This decision continues the trend which has started to create a "patchwork" approach to the TCPA's standards and complicates compliance for companies making calls nationwide. Thus, corporate counsel should continue to monitor this blog to stay on top of these varying decisions and contact experienced counsel if their organizations are facing TCPA related threats as the resulting liability can be ruinous.

