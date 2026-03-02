Baker Botts and ACC Houston hosted a half-day seminar on January 29, 2026, that featured timely discussions on AI, employment law, and what's ahead for the workplace. Partner Aaron Streett led the "U.S. Supreme Court Employment Law Update – Ames v. Ohio Dept. of Youth Svc." session.

Key Takeaways

Ames holds that Title VII is neutral between "majority" and "minority" groups—members of majority groups may not be subjected to less favorable judge-made legal rules. Combined with the Court's recent decision in Students for Fair Admissions and Muldrow (lowering the showing for an adverse employment action), Ames further calls into question workplace and recruitment policies based on race, sex, religion, or other protected classes.

