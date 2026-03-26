Unprecedented Coalition Of Cultural Heritage And Architecture Groups Sue To Require Federal Review Of President Trump's Kennedy Center Plans

A coalition of eight leading cultural heritage and architectural organizations jointly represented by three law firms today filed suit in federal district court in Washington, DC seeking ...

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The following has been republished with permission from Cultural Heritage Partners, PLLC

A coalition of eight leading cultural heritage and architectural organizations jointly represented by three law firms today filed suit in federal district court in Washington, DC seeking to require the Trump administration to comply with historic preservation laws and secure Congressional authorization before implementing the President's plans to further alter the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The filing follows statements by President Trump that he may take the building “down to the steel” during a two-year closure beginning July 4, 2026. Plaintiffs cite the lesson learned when the President assured the American public that the East Wing of the White House would remain untouched during construction of his ballroom—and then approved its complete demolition.

The plaintiffs include: the American Institute of Architects; the American Society of Landscape Architects; the Committee of 100 on the Federal City; the DC Preservation League; Docomomo US; the National Trust for Historic Preservation; the Society of Architectural Historians; and The Cultural Landscape Foundation. Collectively, the organizations have more than one million members and supporters.

Completed in 1971, the Kennedy Center is among the most prominent cultural institutions in the United States and an iconic architectural treasure. The building and grounds have been determined eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, which triggers processes and protections under the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

Because the Kennedy Center serves both as the nation's living memorial to President Kennedy and as the United States' principal national performing arts center, changes to the building and grounds carry cultural and symbolic significance far beyond the nation's capital.

The lawsuit, and a request for a preliminary injunction that plaintiffs expect to file soon, will ask the court to halt any demolition or substantial alteration until the government completes required public review and consultation processes.

The complaint makes clear that plaintiffs do not challenge routine repairs and maintenance, for which Congress recently appropriated $257 million. Rather, plaintiffs seek to prevent irreversible harm to defining architectural and historic features without the process and authority required by law.

No plaintiff can remember an instance in which so many national and regional organizations have coalesced to defend a single historic building and its grounds, reflecting both the Kennedy Center's significance and the breadth of concern that the administration's approach could weaken longstanding federal protections for historic sites nationwide.

The case also brings together for the first time three law firms whose clients have challenged several other high-profile efforts by the administration to alter historic federal properties without following legally required review processes.

In November, Cultural Heritage Partners filed suit to prevent the administration from painting the historic granite façade of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building without public consultation. In December, Foley Hoag challenged plans to construct a large ballroom following demolition of the White House East Wing. In February, Lowell & Associates sued seeking to enjoin the planned redevelopment of the historic East Potomac Golf Course and the dumping of East Wing demolition debris on the site.

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