Class Action Decisions Published June 2025

- Insurance and Reinsurance
- Energy
- Banking and Financial Services
- Food and Beverage
- Technology and Telecommunications
Highlights from this issue include:
- Uninjured Class Members. The Supreme Court had originally granted a writ to decide whether federal courts may certify a Rule 23 damages class that includes both injured and uninjured members but subsequently issued a per curiam decision that the writ of certiorari was dismissed as improvidently granted. Justice Brett Kavanaugh dissented. He held that a federal court may not certify a damages class that includes both injured and uninjured members because in such a case, common questions do not predominate.
- Nationwide Injunctions and Class Actions. The Supreme Court held that nationwide injunctions likely exceed the equitable authority Congress has granted to federal courts. The majority also implied, however, that a "properly conducted class action" could permit certification of nationwide classes when appropriate.
