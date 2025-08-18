ARTICLE
18 August 2025

Class Action Decisions Published June 2025

SH
Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Contributor

Mitchell F. Engel

Highlights from this issue include:

  • Uninjured Class Members. The Supreme Court had originally granted a writ to decide whether federal courts may certify a Rule 23 damages class that includes both injured and uninjured members but subsequently issued a per curiam decision that the writ of certiorari was dismissed as improvidently granted. Justice Brett Kavanaugh dissented. He held that a federal court may not certify a damages class that includes both injured and uninjured members because in such a case, common questions do not predominate.
  • Nationwide Injunctions and Class Actions. The Supreme Court held that nationwide injunctions likely exceed the equitable authority Congress has granted to federal courts. The majority also implied, however, that a "properly conducted class action" could permit certification of nationwide classes when appropriate.

Authors
Photo of Mitchell F. Engel
Mitchell F. Engel
