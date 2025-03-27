Texas Supreme Court Confirms Limits Of Fifteenth Court Of Appeals' Jurisdiction

The Texas Supreme Court issued a per curiam opinion that resolved a split among Texas courts of appeals regarding the jurisdiction of the Fifteenth Court of Appeals. Addressing motions to transfer appeals out of the Fifteenth Court, in Kelley v. Homminga, No. 25-9013 and Devon Energy Production Co. v. Oliver, No. 25-9014, the Court held that the Fifteenth Court does not have jurisdiction over all civil appeals in Texas.

Instead, the Court concluded the Fifteenth Court's jurisdiction is limited to appeals that are (1) within its exclusive jurisdiction (i.e., only those appeals involving the state or appealed from the Business Court), or (2) transferred to it by the Supreme Court for docket equalization as the Texas Government Code requires.

Scope of Geographic Reach Versus Subject-Matter Jurisdiction

The Texas Supreme Court explained that through a combination of state-wide geographic reach limited by legislated subject-matter jurisdiction, the Fifteenth Court has authority to decide appeals from any Business Court across the state. Senate Bill 1045, which created the Fifteenth Court, also granted it jurisdiction to decide "certain civil cases" that may arise anywhere in the state. The "certain civil cases" within the Court's subject-matter jurisdiction is limited to only three substantive categories of civil appeals: (1) cases brought by or against the state, with enumerated exceptions; (2) cases involving challenges to the constitutionality or validity of state statutes or rules where the attorney general is a party; and (3) "any other matter as provided by law." The third category includes two types of appeals: those from the newly created Business Court and those transferred to it by the Texas Supreme Court in order to equalize dockets among the courts of appeals.

Procedural Posture

In both Kelley (Galveston County) and Devon Energy (DeWitt County), defendants noticed their appeals to the Fifteenth Court, asserting that the court's statewide jurisdiction authorized it to hear their cases. The plaintiffs in each case moved to transfer the appeals to the regional courts of appeals that traditionally hear appeals from the counties where the trial courts are located—specifically, the First or Fourteenth Courts in Kelley and the Thirteenth Court in Devon Energy.

The Fifteenth Court denied both transfer motions over dissents. Both majority opinions (2-1) held that because Texas statutes grant the Fifteenth Court general appellate jurisdiction over civil cases statewide, the Fifteenth Court could decide the appeals. While the First Court of Appeals agreed with the Fifteenth Court's majorities, the Thirteenth and Fourteenth Courts of Appeals disagreed. Because neither the Kelley nor Devon Energy appeal fell into the three substantive categories of civil appeals over which the Fifteenth Court had subject-matter jurisdiction, the Texas Supreme Court granted the motions and ordered the appeals transferred back to the courts of appeals in the districts in which the trial courts resided.

New Jurisprudential Guidance

The Texas Supreme Court applied new terminology (gleaned from collaborative writings of Justice Antonin Scalia and Bryan A. Garner) to the jurisprudence guiding statutory interpretation. The "fair meaning" standard of statutory interpretation requires courts to discern a statute's objectives from its plain text while also considering the broader statutory context. The Court's view is that this approach differs from strict textualism, as it seeks to harmonize all provisions of a statute into a cohesive whole rather than focusing on the hyper literal meaning of individual words. Also animating its decision, the Court explained that reversal was necessary to avoid "gamesmanship" in seeking an appellate venue and thwarting the legislature's intent that the Fifteenth Court give special attention to categories of cases in which it has exclusive jurisdiction and not be overburdened with cases outside of its exclusive jurisdiction. The Texas Supreme Court's decisions in Devon Energy and Kelley provide welcome clarity on the jurisdiction of the Fifteenth Court of Appeals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.