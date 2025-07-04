Settling U.S. Litigation: A Guide For Foreign Companies

A few years ago, a Chinese manufacturing company received an $850,000 settlement offer just two months into a U.S. breach of contract dispute.

Harris Sliwoski is an international law firm with United States offices in Los Angeles, Portland, Phoenix, and Seattle and our own contingent of lawyers in Sydney, Barcelona, Portugal, and Madrid. With two decades in business, we know how important it is to understand our client’s businesses and goals. We rely on our strong client relationships, our experience and our professional network to help us get the job done.

How to Settle a U.S. Litigation Matter: A Guide for Foreign Companies

A few years ago, a Chinese manufacturing company received an $850,000 settlement offer just two months into a U.S. breach of contract dispute. The offer seemed premature—they hadn't even started discovery, their engineers were confident in their position, and the CEO insisted they wouldn't accept anything less than the full $1.2 million they believed was owed.

Twenty months and nearly $350,000 in legal and expert fees later, they settled—for $800,000.

The irony wasn't lost on them: by accepting the offer on day sixty, they could have saved over a quarter million dollars and avoided a year and a half of stress and disruption. Their mistake? They didn't yet understand how expensive, invasive, and unpredictable U.S. litigation can be—until it was too late.

This scenario plays out again and again. While U.S. companies often treat litigation as a business process, many foreign companies approach it as a matter of principle or pride—a battle to be won at any cost. That mindset can be financially devastating.

At our firm, we see this dynamic from both sides. When representing foreign companies, we help them navigate a legal system where discovery is broad, timelines are long, and early settlement is often a strategic advantage—not a concession. When we represent U.S. clients litigating against foreign parties, we routinely encounter the same patterns: resistance to early resolution, underestimation of discovery costs, and cultural assumptions that simply don't align with the U.S. courtroom reality.

We've written this guide to help foreign companies avoid those mistakes. Understanding the settlement process isn't just helpful—it's critical to protecting your business in U.S. litigation.

The Settlement Reality: Why 98% of Cases Settle

Approximately 98% of United States commercial litigation cases settle before reaching trial. This figure does not reflect weak legal claims or ineffective advocacy—it reflects strategic risk management by businesses that fully grasp the true costs of litigation.

The math is clear: defending a $1 million lawsuit can easily cost $500,000 in legal fees alone, not to mention the hundreds of executive hours diverted from core operations and the reputational risks that may far exceed the dispute's dollar value. Settlement offers a way to control uncertainty, cap exposure, and reallocate resources toward business growth rather than prolonged legal combat.

For foreign companies, the U.S. legal system presents a jarring contrast to home-country norms, where limited discovery and shorter timelines often make litigating through to judgment economically rational. Here, the structure creates strong incentives for early resolution.

When Foreign Companies Resist Settlement: Understanding the Disconnect

Foreign companies entering U.S. litigation often encounter predictable but serious challenges rooted in cultural and systemic differences.

In many jurisdictions outside the United States, initiating early settlement discussions is seen as a sign of weakness or a lack of confidence in one's legal position. By contrast, U.S. litigation—especially its discovery phase—is deeply adversarial and highly invasive. Broad document demands, lengthy depositions, and extensive expert disclosures can come as a shock to companies accustomed to more streamlined or judge-driven legal systems.

This disconnect creates strategic vulnerabilities.

Seasoned U.S. litigators quickly recognize when opposing counsel represents a client unfamiliar with American litigation norms. They often exploit this knowledge—pressing aggressively in discovery and delaying meaningful settlement discussions until legal costs have peaked and trial preparation is well underway.

The result? Foreign companies frequently overpay for outcomes that a domestic party might have achieved at a fraction of the cost. Much of that cost stems not from legal missteps, but from a fundamental underestimation of the process's scope, duration, and tactical complexity.

My law firm's international litigators routinely see a pattern: foreign companies begin U.S. litigation with full confidence, insisting they will "see it through to trial and victory." But after 8 to 12 months of grinding discovery, mounting expenses, and relentless procedural demands, that resolve often crumbles. They shift from trial-bound determination to exit-at-any-cost urgency—like marathoners who start fast but fade hard before the finish.

Strategic Settlement Timeline: Mapping Your Options

Pre-Litigation: Maximum Leverage, Minimum Cost

The most cost-effective settlements occur before a lawsuit is ever filed. At this stage, legal costs remain low, business relationships may still be salvaged, and confidentiality can be fully maintained. A well-crafted demand letter or response—one that signals thorough legal preparation without inflammatory rhetoric—can often produce unexpectedly favorable results.

Pre-litigation settlement is most effective when the core facts are not in dispute and both parties recognize that maintaining a business relationship holds value. For foreign companies with active U.S. operations, resolving disputes before they enter the public domain can help preserve key market relationships and avoid regulatory scrutiny.

Early Litigation (Months 1–6): Before Discovery Bites

The opening phase of litigation presents a window of opportunity for strategic settlement. Neither side has yet committed extensive resources to discovery, and the ultimate trajectory of the case remains uncertain. Plaintiffs may be open to a quicker payout rather than risking a drawn-out fight, while defendants can still exit before legal costs spike.

This period also allows for meaningful leverage through procedural tactics. Jurisdictional objections, motions to dismiss, or early summary judgment motions can shift the power dynamic. Success strengthens your negotiating position; even well-prepared but unsuccessful motions can signal credible legal resistance and readiness for the long haul.

Mid-Discovery (Months 6–18): Information Becomes Currency

Discovery is where litigation shifts from theory to reality. Document production reveals unknown details, depositions probe witness credibility, and expert reports begin shaping the financial dimensions of risk. This is the costliest phase of litigation—and one where a strategic settlement is most likely to occur.

The key to maximizing leverage is using discovery to shape the settlement narrative. A single damaging document, a strong deposition, or a persuasive expert analysis can dramatically change risk perceptions. For foreign companies, this phase is an opportunity to build comprehensive settlement proposals that address broader business concerns, not just legal exposure.

Pre-Trial (Final 90 Days): Maximum Pressure, Final Opportunity

In the final stretch before trial, legal and business pressures peak. Trial preparation demands intensive executive involvement, skyrocketing expert fees, and some of the highest law firm billing rates of the litigation cycle. Even companies with strong legal positions often settle at this stage simply to avoid the unpredictability and burden of trial.

At this point, settlement is less about the merits of the case and more about managing risk. The central question becomes: Do the potential trial outcomes justify the steep and immediate costs of reaching them?

Mediation: Strategic Tool, Not Last Resort

Court-mandated mediation is common, but voluntary mediation often produces better results. The key lies in timing and preparation. Mediating too early, before essential information exchange, can waste resources and create false deadlocks. Mediating too late reduces leverage and increases costs.

Successful mediation requires three key elements:

Quality Mediators: Look for those with cross-border experience.

Look for those with cross-border experience. Comprehensive Preparation: This includes detailed damage analysis.

This includes detailed damage analysis. Settlement Authority: Participants must have actual power to make decisions.

Marathon 8-12 hour sessions are common, demanding significant time investments from executives and legal teams

For foreign companies, U.S. mediation's confrontational style can feel uncomfortable. Mediators ask pointed questions about case weaknesses, and opposing counsel advocates aggressively. This directness serves a purpose: breaking through positions to identify underlying interests and creative solutions.

Beyond Cash: Creative Settlement Structures

Effective settlements resolve more than legal claims—they address the underlying business issues. Structuring staged payouts tied to performance milestones can reduce immediate cash exposure and spread risk over time. Commercial solutions such as licensing agreements, supply contracts, or joint ventures can unlock mutual value that exceeds the original dispute's monetary scope. Confidentiality provisions further protect reputations and safeguard sensitive business information.

Cross-border settlements introduce added complexity. Currency fluctuations, tax implications, and enforceability across jurisdictions all require careful planning. These challenges make early legal consultation essential—but they also open the door to creative, strategically tailored solutions that serve both parties' long-term interests.

Hidden Litigation Costs: The Full Economic Picture

Foreign companies often focus narrowly on the potential judgment, overlooking the broader economic toll of U.S. litigation.

This toll includes:

Accumulating Legal Fees: Month after month.

Month after month. Diverted Executive Attention: Pulled from core operations.

Pulled from core operations. Internal Team Resources: Time-consuming litigation support.

Time-consuming litigation support. Reputational Harm: Eroding customer trust, triggering regulatory scrutiny, hindering future business opportunities.

A truly comprehensive cost analysis accounts for more than just legal bills. It includes internal resource drain, operational disruption, and opportunity costs from delayed or derailed strategic initiatives. These hidden costs frequently exceed the value of the dispute itself—making early and strategic settlement an economically rational choice, even when legal arguments appear strong.

Practical Implementation: Decision-Making Infrastructure

Successful settlement outcomes require more than good intentions—they demand a clear, agile decision-making infrastructure. Foreign companies should define settlement parameters early, designate empowered decision-makers, and proactively address currency, tax, and regulatory implications. When a favorable settlement window opens, bureaucratic delays can derail otherwise achievable resolutions.

Effective settlement authority goes beyond the ability to approve payments. Decision-makers must understand the distinct features of U.S. litigation, navigate cross-cultural negotiation dynamics, and balance home-office expectations with on-the-ground legal and commercial realities. Aligning strategy with execution is essential to seizing timely opportunities and minimizing litigation risk.

Strategic Mindset: Business Problem, Business Solution

The most successful foreign companies approach U.S. litigation not as a legal crusade, but as a complex business challenge demanding a strategic solution. Trial is merely one possible outcome—and rarely the most cost-effective or commercially sound.

Effective settlement planning begins the moment a dispute arises, focusing on identifying leverage points, timing strategic actions, and prioritizing broader business goals over courtroom theatrics.

In U.S. litigation, optimal outcomes frequently favor the party with the most disciplined strategy, not the party with the strongest legal argument.

For foreign companies, this strategy almost invariably involves proactive, well-timed settlement discussions aimed at controlling costs, mitigating risk, and advancing core business objectives.

The ultimate goal often should be not just to "win" the litigation; but to resolve your business problems. Strategic settlement achieves this while preserving vital resources for growth, innovation, and market expansion.

Whether you're facing your first U.S. dispute or looking to refine your approach, understanding these dynamics can save millions and safeguard your long-term interests.

Settling U.S. Litigation: A Guide For Foreign Companies

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.