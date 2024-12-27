ARTICLE
27 December 2024

How The Loper Decision Will Change The Administrative State (Podcast)

The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Chevron deference has significant implications for many industries.
The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Chevron deference has significant implications for many industries. The change in an agency's authority to interpret ambiguous statutes might affect many businesses, especially those in highly regulated sectors. In this episode, members of Brownstein's legal and policy teams explore the possible consequences of this decision and discuss potential remedies for clients who believe they have been adversely affected by regulatory overreach.

