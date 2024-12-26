Our 2024 Pro Bono Annual Review, Pro Bono at Its Peak: A Year of Transformational Impact, highlights a banner year of pro bono service at Katten. By nearly every measure, this was our biggest pro bono year yet, with a record number of hours logged and unprecedented engagement from attorneys and business professionals. This review showcases the breadth of our pro bono achievements, including litigation victories, deals and transactions for numerous nonprofit organizations, immigration support clinics, community service and volunteerism. From securing safe housing for those facing discrimination to helping clients find safety in the United States and escape reprehensible violence in their country of origin, our collective efforts this year have truly shown what a profound impact pro bono service can have on a life, a family or an entire community.

As Director of Pro Bono Services Jonathan Baum noted, based on feedback from this year's Pro Bono Service Award honorees, pro bono work has not only enhanced the skills of our attorneys and business professionals but has also strengthened their connections with colleagues, taught them empathy and brought greater meaning to their lives. The stories featured within these pages emphasize why and exemplify the firm's commitment to public service as well as our dedication to providing high-quality legal services to all.

Click here to read Pro Bono at Its Peak: A Year of Transformational Impact.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.