What Attorneys Need To Know About AB 2505

The New Pro Bono Law

Lawyers practicing in California may be affected by a new law governing pro bono legal services. AB 2505, signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom, requires active California lawyers to report their pro bono hours when renewing their license each year. The law is not scheduled to go into effect until 2026, though the California State Bar may begin asking for information on pro bono hours before that date.

Mandatory Reporting of Pro Bono Hours

Starting in 2026, California lawyers will be required to report the number of pro bono hours they completed during the previous calendar year when they renew their license to practice law each year with the California State Bar. The information is to be collected by the State Bar and may potentially be published by the Bar. The individual lawyers' totals will remain confidential and protected under the state's public records laws; however, information on pro bono hours may be published in the aggregate.

AB 2505 is created as part of an effort to encourage lawyers to offer more free and low-cost legal services as a part of their regular practice. Sponsored by the Legal Aid Association of California, the bill was designed to help gain more transparency about where and how pro bono services are being provided in the state. This increased transparency is designed to identify "pro bono deserts" in the state and better understand what kinds of attorneys are more or less likely to provide pro bono services. Working with the California Lawyers Association, the bill was updated to allow the State Bar to include options for active lawyers "who do not track their pro bono hours or reduced fee legal services hours or who decline to answer" (6073.2(c)) to note this when they are prompted to disclose their hours. This allows for employment types where pro bono work is more difficult or prohibited.

Beginning in the early 2000s, other states began passing laws similar to this one to encourage the reporting of pro bono hours. California has had several attempts at passing a law similar to AB 2505. The COVID-19 pandemic saw the shutdown of many one-day legal clinics in which attorneys would complete several hours of pro bono service at once, which led to huge drops in volunteering. Other states that have implemented mandatory reporting have seen an increase in attorney pro bono hours because attorneys seem to dislike reporting a lack of pro bono work.

What California Attorneys Need to Know

Attorneys licensed in California should be aware of this new reporting requirement. While the law does not officially go into effect until 2026, the California State Bar may request voluntary reporting of pro bono hours from 2024 during the 2025 billing cycle. Attorneys should stay informed of updates from the State Bar regarding AB 2505's implementation and remain prepared to comply with reporting requirements.

AB 2505 represents a significant shift in how pro bono legal services are monitored and recorded in California. By understanding the implications of this law and being prepared to report your pro bono hours, you can help to increase the availability of free and low-cost legal services across the state.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.