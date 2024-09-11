Our September Focus: The Power Of Preparedness

September is all about "The Power of Preparedness." All month long, we're focusing on the importance of being proactive and prepared in various aspects of lifeand the benefits of anticipating potential challenges and taking steps to mitigate risks before they escalate.

Risk Reduction Strategies for Construction Contractors in North Carolina

By Jeff Stoddard, Construction Litigator

In the fast-paced world of construction, where contractors juggle numerous responsibilities, preventing problems before they arise is crucial. "Risk Reduction Strategies for Contractors" delves into essential practices that can save time, money, and headaches in the long run. The article emphasizes the importance of detailed written contracts with both clients and subcontractors, highlighting key provisions that are often overlooked but vital for avoiding disputes.By clearly defining change orders, ensuring accurate communication, and securing proper legal protections, contractors can build stronger relationships and prevent costly legal battles. This piece offers practical advice for those looking to safeguard their projects and enhance client satisfaction.

Flood Insurance That Doesn't Cover Flooding?!? Understanding and Navigating Common Pitfalls of NFIP Flood Insurance Policies.

By Michael Parrish and Amy Wooten, Litigation Attorneys

This articleunpacks the complexities and common pitfalls of National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policies, highlighting the unexpected challenges that homeowners can face when making flood damage claims. It reveals how private insurance companies, rather than FEMA, handle claims under the NFIP, often leading to frustrating denials due to technicalities and exclusions—like the surprising "earth movement exclusion," which can leave flood victims without coverage for damage caused by the very floods they're insured against. With strict deadlines and detailed requirements for filing claims, navigating this process can be daunting. This piece underscores the importance of understanding your policy and seeking expert advice to avoid costly mistakes and ensure your claim is handled fairly.

Think Twice — Avoiding Waiver of the Attorney-Client Privilege through Issuance of a Press Release

By Isabelle Chammas and Joe Schouten, Litigation Attorneys

When your company faces a lawsuit, the instinct to defend your reputation with a swift press release is natural, but it comes with significant risks. "Navigating the Pitfalls of Press Releases During Litigation" explores the delicate balance between communicating with the public and protecting your legal interests. The article highlights how a poorly crafted press release can unintentionally waive attorney-client privilege, potentially exposing sensitive communications to your opponent. It also examines the role of third parties, like public relations firms, in this process and how their involvement could further complicate matters. Before responding to legal threats through the media, this piece underscores the critical importance of careful planning and legal consultation to avoid costly mistakes.

Marriage, Divorce & The Family Business: Protecting the Family Business from Divorce

ByBill Durr and Melody King, Family Law Attorneys

When a divorce or separation threatens the stability of a closely held family business, the stakes are high. This article explores the complexities of how business ownership can be affected by equitable distribution lawsuits in North Carolina, which divide marital property. The process involves determining what constitutes marital property, valuing business interests, and ultimately deciding how to distribute them. Even a business acquired before marriage or through inheritance isn't immune—if marital funds, labor, or expertise contributed to its growth, the non-owning spouse might have a claim. The article also outlines proactive strategies, like premarital agreements and business governance modifications, to protect the business from becoming entangled in marital disputes. Whether you're a business owner or involved in a family business, understanding these potential pitfalls and how to navigate them is essential for safeguarding your interests.

Amending Your Planned Community's Declaration

By Justin Lewis, Real Estate Attorney

Amending the declaration of a community association is a common yet complex challenge for planned communities, particularly those with single-family homes. This article dives into the essential steps and legal considerations involved in making such amendments, focusing on two critical factors: obtaining the necessary level of member approval and ensuring that any changes are reasonable and consistent with the original intent of the community's declaration. With the evolving landscape of North Carolina law, including recent court rulings and legislative updates, understanding these nuances is key to navigating potential legal hurdles and avoiding challenges to the validity of amendments. Whether your community was formed before or after the North Carolina Planned Community Act, this guide provides crucial insights to help you manage the amendment process effectively.

A Short Refresher On Discrete Legal Issues During Natural Disasters

By Will Oden and Genesis Torres, Labor and Employment Attorneys

In the face of natural disasters, employers must navigate a complex landscape of pay and leave issues, particularly when it comes to exempt employees and their rights. This article offers essential guidance on how to handle these challenges proactively, emphasizing the importance of planning ahead rather than reacting in the moment. It explores key considerations such as how to manage pay for exempt and non-exempt employees, the potential for volunteer work to be compensable, and the eligibility for unemployment benefits during a disaster. Additionally, it touches on the implications of various leave laws, including FMLA and ADA, and the risks of taking adverse actions against employees engaged in protected activities. By thinking through these issues in advance, employers can avoid costly missteps and ensure they are prepared when disaster strikes

