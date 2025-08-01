ARTICLE
1 August 2025

The Journey Of Litigation (Video)

Offit Kurman

Contributor

United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Russell B. Berger and Sarah M. Sawyer

In this week's episode of OK at Work, attorneys Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger from Offit Kurman discuss various aspects of litigation. They highlight that most litigation cases don't go to trial, benefiting both courts and taxpayers. The conversation covers critical exit points in civil litigation, such as motions to dismiss and summary judgments, which can resolve cases before reaching trial. They also touch on the role of settlements and the complexities involved in the litigation process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Russell B. Berger
Russell B. Berger
Photo of Sarah M. Sawyer
Sarah M. Sawyer
