MARCH MADNESS®, Sportsbooks, And Nominative Fair Use: What The NCAA V. DraftKings Lawsuit Really Signals

Brackets are set. Bets are placed. As the biggest college basketball game of the year tips off this weekend, fans across the country will be wagering on the outcome of the FINAL FOUR® after the NCAA lost an initial bid...

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Brackets are set. Bets are placed. As the biggest college basketball game of the year tips off this weekend, fans across the country will be wagering on the outcome of the FINAL FOUR® after the NCAA lost an initial bid to block DraftKings from using its trademarks in connection with the famed MARCH MADNESS® tournament. But the NCAA seems poised to continue the fight against unauthorized references to its marks on digital gambling platforms, calling into question how courts should apply nominative fair use principles in modern, interactive commercial settings.

Those who are familiar with the NCAA’s aggressive enforcement history know the organization’s stance is not accidental. The annual basketball tournament is the NCAA’s primary revenue engine, with media and licensing revenues tied closely to exclusivity and sponsorship integrity. Failure to police unauthorized uses of these marks by third parties risks not only dilution, but also naked‑licensing arguments that could weaken the strength of those valuable assets. Therefore, it is not unusual to seek a spike in cease-and-desist letters every March involving marks such as MARCH MADNESS®, FINAL FOUR®, SWEET SIXTEEN®, and ELITE EIGHT®.

However, the NCAA’s recent lawsuit against DraftKings in the Southern District of Indiana centers around more than a typical, generic advertising slogan such as “March Madness Sale” or “Final Four Giveaway,” communicated through traditional media channels. The NCAA alleges that DraftKings has used its tournament marks throughout DraftKing’s digital sportsbook platform, betting menus, and promotional materials to market wagering on tournament games. According to the complaint, integration of the marks into the platform in this manner falsely suggests affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement by the NCAA, which has publicly rejected ties to sports gambling and declined sportsbook sponsorships.

The court denied the NCAA’s motion for a temporary restraining order against DraftKings, finding that although the NCAA was perhaps likely to prevail on the merits of its trademark infringement, false association and unfair competition, and trademark dilution claims, it had not demonstrated irreparable harm sufficient to block DraftKings on an emergency basis.

DraftKings, for its part, pointed out that it has used the marks for several years without issue. It asserts that the terms “March Madness” and “Final Four” are “universally recognized” names for the tournaments, and are necessary to accurate describe betting markets tied to real-world events. This defense, based on the well-established nominative fair use doctrine, highlights a growing issue: as betting, prediction markets, and live‑data products continue to evolve, where does identification end, and infringement begin?

The problem for DraftKings is how the marks are actually being used in practice.

Modern trademark disputes increasingly turn on presentation and context, not just wording. According to the NCAA’s filings, the challenged uses appeared repeatedly and prominently within DraftKings’ interface, sometimes stylized, and embedded directly within revenue‑generating betting menus and promotions, infiltrating user navigation flows.

That matters. Courts analyzing nominative fair use often focus on whether the defendant’s use functions as a designation of source rather than mere identification. When a mark becomes part of a structured menu or branded user experience—especially in commerce adjacent to sponsorship—it begins to look less like neutral identification and more like use of a trademark as a source identifier. Betting apps integrate event names directly into menus and user flows, creating persistent brand adjacency that did not exist in print ads or “odds tables” of the past.

The NCAA’s trademarks are one of its few leverage points to disassociate itself from the commodification of gambling on its games, especially with respect to potential tarnishment. Therefore, it is likely that the organization views trademark policing as existential at this point. Otherwise, the floodgates on uncontrolled associations will open, and the NCAA will lose control over its ability to shape public perception of its brand.

Unlike merely slapping an NCAA logo on a billboard, DraftKings and similar platforms present more of a danger to the underlying brand association. The marks are beginning to appear within the architecture of a product itself, organizing how users experience the service, and sitting adjacent to calls-to-action that generate profit. In other words, this use of the marks crosses the line from informational to operational, and arguably becomes unlicensed brand deployment.

The DraftKings litigation will become an important test case in the application of nominative fair use in an increasingly interactive digital world, and will likely shed light on how these issues will play out in the context of online marketplaces, social media platforms, AI-driven interfaces, recommendation engines, and prediction markets in general. Where trademark use is experiential—not just textual—how will the fair use doctrine evolve?

For IP practitioners, this grudge match is well worth watching beyond March.

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