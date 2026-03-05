ARTICLE
5 March 2026

An Entrepreneur's Guide To IP: What To Protect And When To File (February 2026)

II
Irwin IP

Contributor

Irwin IP logo

Irwin IP, a part of Miller Johnson, focuses exclusively on intellectual property and technology-related litigation. We defend clients in high-stakes, bet-the-company matters and help them enforce and monetize their intellectual property. Our expertise extends to handling Patent Office validity challenges (reexaminations, IPRs, and PGRs), providing intellectual property counseling, and supporting merger and acquisition due diligence.

Founded in 2014 by Barry Irwin, a seasoned attorney with over 24 years of experience in high-stakes intellectual property litigation, Irwin IP is built on a foundation of excellence. Barry, a decade-long equity partner at one of the world's most prestigious law firms and a Fellow of the invitation-only Litigation Counsel of America trial lawyer honorary society, has assembled a team of exceptional attorneys. Three of Barry’s former "big-law" partners have joined Irwin IP, bringing decades of high-stakes litigation experience to create a powerhouse IP litigation boutique.

Explore Firm Details
This presentation, created by Robyn Bowland and Kyle Watson, will address how to think about intellectual property early in the business lifecycle, common IP missteps that can create operational or financial risk...
United States Intellectual Property
Robyn Bowland and Kyle Watson
Robyn Bowland’s articles from Irwin IP are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property topic(s)
  • in United States
Irwin IP are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Automotive and Law Firm industries

Download Presentation

This presentation, created by Robyn Bowland and Kyle Watson, will address how to think about intellectual property early in the business lifecycle, common IP missteps that can create operational or financial risk, how IP aligns with branding, contracts, and partnerships, and how to prioritize what to protect now versus later when resources are limited.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Robyn Bowland
Robyn Bowland
Person photo placeholder
Kyle Watson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More