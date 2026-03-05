An Entrepreneur's Guide To IP: What To Protect And When To File (February 2026)

Irwin IP, a part of Miller Johnson, focuses exclusively on intellectual property and technology-related litigation. We defend clients in high-stakes, bet-the-company matters and help them enforce and monetize their intellectual property. Our expertise extends to handling Patent Office validity challenges (reexaminations, IPRs, and PGRs), providing intellectual property counseling, and supporting merger and acquisition due diligence.

Founded in 2014 by Barry Irwin, a seasoned attorney with over 24 years of experience in high-stakes intellectual property litigation, Irwin IP is built on a foundation of excellence. Barry, a decade-long equity partner at one of the world's most prestigious law firms and a Fellow of the invitation-only Litigation Counsel of America trial lawyer honorary society, has assembled a team of exceptional attorneys. Three of Barry’s former "big-law" partners have joined Irwin IP, bringing decades of high-stakes litigation experience to create a powerhouse IP litigation boutique.