New EU Funding Available For IP Costs Of SMEs Established In The EU And Ukraine

The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) has announced the opening of a new fund for 2026, enabling SMEs established in one of the 27 EU Member States or in Ukraine to apply for grants towards IP costs.

Eligible SMEs can apply for grants towards one or more of the following:

National patent applications filed in EU Member States: IP office official fees up to EUR 1,000

European patent applications filed at the EPO: IP office official fees up to EUR 1,000, plus up to EUR 1,500 for legal professional costs associated with drafting and filing the application

Trade mark and design registration fees: IP office official fees up to EUR 700

EU plant variety registration fees: IP office official fees up to EUR 1,500

Further details of the application process are available here, along with FAQs. SMEs must apply for the relevant vouchers before undertaking the IP activities and incurring costs and then use the vouchers within the defined activation period. SMEs may submit invoices from professional representatives for eligible IP costs as the basis for reimbursement.

The EUR 18 million fund runs until 4 December 2026, but may close earlier if funds are exhausted, so early applications are recommended.

J A Kemp LLP acts for clients in the USA, Europe and globally, advising on UK and European patent practice and representing them before the European Patent Office, UKIPO and Unified Patent Court. We have in-depth expertise in a wide range of technologies, including Biotech and Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Software and IT, Chemistry, Electronics and Engineering and many others. See our website to find out more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.