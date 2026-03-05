Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 86: Two Circuit Cases On Damages Apportionment And Trade Secret Identification

You are invited to listen to Episode 86 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, “Two Circuit Cases on Damages Apportionment and Trade Secret Identification.”
In this episode, Jordan breaks down a Fifth Circuit ruling that requires apportionment of damages in multi-secret cases, and the Seventh Circuit's strict approach to trade secret identification at the summary judgment stage.
