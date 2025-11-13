USPTO And Other Resources Offer IP And Business Assistance To Veterans And Military Personnel

Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, traces its origins to the end of World War I — then called "the Great War." The armistice, or ceasefire agreement, was signed between the Allied powers and Germany on November 11, 1918, bringing an end to hostilities on the Western Front

Origins of Veterans Day

Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, traces its origins to the end of World War I — then called "the Great War." The armistice, or ceasefire agreement, was signed between the Allied powers and Germany on November 11, 1918, bringing an end to hostilities on the Western Front. The fighting officially stopped at the symbolic eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed November 11 as Armistice Day, a day to honor the heroism of those who served in the war. After World War II and the Korean War, the U.S. Congress expanded the holiday's scope to honor all American veterans, not just those who fought in World War I, and officially renamed it Veterans Day in 1954.

The Final Hours of World War I

Although the armistice was signed early in the morning on November 11, 1918, the order to cease fire did not take effect until 11:00 a.m. During those final hours, tragic and often futile fighting continued along parts of the Western Front. American, French, and British forces launched last-minute offensives to gain advantageous positions or enforce harsh terms before the ceasefire, while German troops, in disarray, tried to defend their lines. Thousands of soldiers were killed or wounded on the morning of November 11 — including American soldier Henry Gunther, often cited as the last Allied combat death of the war, killed just one minute before the guns fell silent. These final, senseless losses underscored both the human cost of war and the profound significance of peace when the armistice finally took effect.

Honoring Veterans Through Economic Empowerment

This Veterans Day, we want to highlight a number of resources available to Veterans, active military personnel, and their spouses, who are looking to build veteran-owned businesses and protect valuable intellectual property rights. Veteran- and military-owned businesses play a vital role in the U.S. economy. According to the Census Bureau's 2023 Annual Business Survey, veteran-owned businesses had an estimated $884.5 billion in receipts, 3.2 million employees, and $179.7 billion in annual payroll in 2022. In fact, as noted by former USPTO Director Kathi Vidal in 2023, "veterans have a proven track record of engaging in business ownership at higher rates than their peers in the civilian sector." See https://www.uspto.gov/blog/ready-set-compete-how-we.

Government Support and Resources for Veteran Entrepreneurs

Recognizing the importance of supporting veteran- and military-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, the United States Patent and Trademark Office and other federal agencies offer a range of services and general assistance to veterans and military families, including content and seminars discussing the importance of trademark protections and how to navigate the federal trademark registration process as well as guidance regarding general business finance, lending, and business plan development. Below are a number of resources available to date.

From Service to Success Program

Included under the umbrella of First Lady Jill Biden and the White House's Joining Forces Initiative, the From Service to Success program offered a series of free events to veterans, military personnel, and their families, covering topics such as protecting your brand, business marketing and financing, and how to create a business plan. In speaking on the various resources available to veterans, Kathi Vidal, former USPTO Director, noted that "by highlighting opportunities and creating more connections to resources to promote self-employment, we can help create a new era of economic stability and professional portability for military spouses and our veterans who have served." And while the From Service to Success program is no longer in effect, much of the content is available for review online or has since been redirected to the USPTO's Entrepreneurship Resources for the Military Community website here.

2024 Veterans Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program

Veterans interested in assistance related to securing federal registration for their trademarks and/or logos can also access last year's Veterans Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program, which offered seminars and content related to guidance on trademarks, logos, and branding, what trademarks are, the benefits of federal trademark registration, and how to navigate the federal trademark registration process. See 2024 Veterans Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program. Additional online resources available to all, not just veterans and military personnel, are available on November 6 and 7, 2025 and likely will post online once each event is concluded:

Additional Veteran Business Resources

Still further resources are available through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and others:

In-Person and Virtual Support

Help is also available, whether in-person or through virtual events, at the many USPTO Regional offices throughout the country.

Supporting Veterans Through Legal Guidance

At Klemchuk PLLC, we are always open to assisting veterans and military personnel and their families and will work to craft a plan that works for each business and budget. To our veterans on this Veterans Day 2025 – thank you for your service. You are appreciated, and we stand to serve you in any way that we can.

