Scaling A Business Through Strategic IP Partnerships And Brand Licensing

I. Introduction

Brand license agreements can drive business growth and brand recognition. By granting rights to use, develop, and commercialize technology and other IP (such as trademarks), license agreements enable companies to expand into new markets, grow brand recognition, leverage external expertise, and generate additional revenue without the burden of full in-house development or distribution. However, to fully capitalize on these opportunities, it is essential to draft license agreements thoughtfully, flexibly balancing the interests of licensees and licensors. This article outlines best practices for crafting effective brand license agreements and explores how well-structured licenses can accelerate business expansion and foster long-term success.

II. The Role of Brand Licensing in Scaling a Business: Why License?

Brand licensing involves a strategic agreement in which a rightsholder (the licensor) grants a third party (the licensee) the right to use specific brand assets in connection with defined products and/or services, typically in exchange for royalties or other fees. Brand partnerships involve two more brands collaborating on co-branded products or campaigns. For example, General Motors licensed its renowned car brand CHEVY in connection with a theme park attraction at Disney's EPCOT. Brand licensing and partnerships can also generate significant revenue for technology companies and other brand owners alike. Microsoft, as another example, works with more than 500,000 partners (including independent software vendors, device partners, and system integrators) worldwide to deliver innovative products from Microsoft's technology stack, and Microsoft's "partner ecosystem" generates a staggering 95% of Microsoft's annual revenue.1

Arrangements of this nature can allow a brand owner to expand its business beyond its core expertise with lower risk and higher potential returns. Such partnerships can also speed entry into new markets, geographies, and business lines.

III. Licensing Lifecycle

Brand licensing can be a powerful and profitable way to grow a business and extend a brand's reach. However, to truly realize its benefits and avoid costly missteps, it is essential to follow key best practices throughout the lifecycle of the deal, some of which are discussed here.

Before entering a brand license agreement, clearly define the license type, scope, territory, and applicable brands or product categories. Ensure trademarks, trade dress, copyrights, and any other brand IP being licensed are registered or otherwise protected (e.g., know how protected by confidentiality measures) for the intended scope of use both with respect to goods and services and geography. Assemble a cross-functional team, including legal (to draft and negotiate NDAs, term sheets, and contracts), quality assurance (to uphold brand standards), finance (to review payment terms), supply chain (for distribution and inventory), risk management (for liability and insurance), and tax advisors (to flag deal-specific issues impacting tax positions). It is prudent for the parties contemplating a brand licensing deal to execute an NDA before sharing sensitive information, and both sides should agree in advance on deal-breakers like exclusivity and financial terms, which can be memorialized in a term sheet.

Seek partners whose products, market presence, and brand values align with yours. When a potential partner is identified, conduct thorough due diligence on product quality, reputation, past disputes, and existing deals to spot any concerns early. Once a strong candidate is identified, craft a clear value proposition that outlines mutual benefits and highlights your brand's strengths or other applicable capabilities (e.g., manufacturing, distribution).

Below are some best practices to follow when memorializing a brand licensing deal.