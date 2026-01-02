AI Divergence: Why Germany And The UK Are On Different Paths

Recent court decisions by the UK High Court and Germany's Munich Regional Court reveal differing approaches to copyright law in the context of generative AI and "memorisation." This article, coauthored by Varuni Paranavitane, Ph.D., examines decisions in Getty Images v Stability AI and GEMA v OpenAI, highlighting how each court addressed claims related to AI models training on protected works. The article considers the broader impact on copyright compliance for AI developers and the evolving legal landscape in Europe. Click here to read more.

