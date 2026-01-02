ARTICLE
2 January 2026

AI Divergence: Why Germany And The UK Are On Different Paths

FH
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP

Contributor

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP logo
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP is a law firm dedicated to advancing ideas, discoveries, and innovations that drive businesses around the world. From offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, Finnegan works with leading innovators to protect, advocate, and leverage their most important intellectual property (IP) assets.
Explore Firm Details
Recent court decisions by the UK High Court and Germany's Munich Regional Court reveal differing approaches to copyright law in the context of generative AI and "memorisation."
United States Intellectual Property
Varuni Paranavitane
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Varuni Paranavitane’s articles from Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP are most popular:
  • in United States

Recent court decisions by the UK High Court and Germany's Munich Regional Court reveal differing approaches to copyright law in the context of generative AI and "memorisation." This article, coauthored by Varuni Paranavitane, Ph.D., examines decisions in Getty Images v Stability AI and GEMA v OpenAI, highlighting how each court addressed claims related to AI models training on protected works. The article considers the broader impact on copyright compliance for AI developers and the evolving legal landscape in Europe. Click here to read more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Varuni Paranavitane
Varuni Paranavitane
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More