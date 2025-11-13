USPTO Offers Path To Faster Patent Examination Through New Pilot Program

USPTO Streamlined Claim Set Pilot Program

On October 24, 2025 the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) announced the launch of a new pilot program that will afford patent Applicants an opportunity to accelerate examination of their patent applications. The USPTO Streamlined Claim Set Pilot Program is set to run until October 27, 2026, with a limitation of approximately 200 applications being accepted for any particular Technology Center.

Acceptance into the pilot program will result in an Applicant's patent application being advanced out of turn for examination and issuance of a first Office Action. Participation in the program requires the Applicant to file a "Petition to Make Special," together with the associated fee ($150 for a large entity), prior to the application being assigned to an Examiner. The program guidelines include the following: