United States Patent And Trademark Office Announces Pre-Examination Patent Application Search Pilot

On October 8, 2025, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) announced the launch of its Artificial Intelligence Search Automated Pilot (ASAP!) Program.

The pilot program will allow for patent applicants to request a "top ten" list of references, including U.S. and foreign patents and published patent applications, considered by the USPTO to be most relevant to the subject matter recited in the claims of a new patent application prior to the USPTO initiating substantive examination of the application. The list of references will be generated by a USPTO artificial intelligence system in the form of an AI-Assisted Search Results Notice (ASRN). Applicants may find this list of references useful to inform them of actions they may take prior to the beginning of substantive examination, such as filing a preliminary amendment, requesting deferral of examination, or filing a petition for express abandonment to seek a refund of certain fees if examination is no longer desired.

Applicants will be required to submit a petition and associated fee of $450 for a large entity, $180 for a small entity, and $90 for a micro entity to participate in the pilot program. The USPTO will accept petitions to participate in the program beginning October 20, 2025. The program will run through either April 20, 2026, or until each Technology Center (TC) that examines utility applications has docketed at least 200 applications accepted into this program, whichever occurs first. The program is only available for original, noncontinuing, nonprovisional utility applications filed on or after October 20, 2025.