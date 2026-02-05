Pryor Cashman Trademark Practice Earns Top Rankings In 2026 WTR 1000

Pryor Cashman's Trademark Practice earned prestigious Gold and Silver rankings, and four lawyers received top rankings in World Trademark Review's 2026 WTR 1000.

WTR awarded the firm Gold in the New York Firms: Prosecution and Strategy, and Silver in the New York Firms: Enforcement and Litigation categories. They also named partners Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme (Gold for prosecution and strategy; Gold for enforcement and litigation), Brad D. Rose (Gold for prosecution and strategy; Gold for enforcement and litigation), Teresa Lee (Silver for prosecution and strategy), and Philippe Zylberg (Bronze for prosecution and strategy) as Recommended Individuals.

Pryor Cashman's renowned Trademark Practice and its lawyers are regularly recognized by WTR—this year's rankings mark more than a decade of exceptional recognition for our work in trademark law.

In its rankings of the firm and individual lawyers, WTR said:

"Pryor Cashman is hard working, responsive, and has a client-centric culture." The outfit has all the bases covered in New York, with partners specialising in both the non-contentious and contentious realms. Teresa Lee anchors the firm's prosecution practice with the insight of a former examiner and the reputation of a true trademark maven. "Her in depth knowledge of complex issues before the USPTO is market leading and her communication style is flawless." "Philippe Zylberg has an uncanny ability to spot a critical issue in a case with-laser like focus and to ensure it gets resolved. He is highly responsive, commercially aware, and skilled at balancing legal protection with practical business considerations." Trademark all-rounder Brad Rose is a revered name in the entertainment and consumer products industries. His assertive protection of IP rights and safeguarding of global brand value attracts a standout roster of prestigious clientele. "Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme is an exceptional attorney whose legal acumen is matched by her practical approach. She is extremely knowledgeable, crafting proactive solutions with strategic foresight. She is consistently responsive and reliable under pressure and collaborates across teams and counsel. Her client-focused tailoring of pragmatic advice supports commercial objectives without compromising legal integrity." The team steers Lady Gaga's global strategy, enforcing the superstar's rights before the TTAB and tribunals worldwide with technical and creative accuracy.

Read more about the firm's WTR rankings using the link below (subscription may be required).

