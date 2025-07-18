Three Point Shot

Hubble-Bubble in the Chewing Gum Industry: Big League Chew and Licensee Stretch Arguments in Ongoing Trade Dress Suit

The business relationship between Big League Chew Properties LLC ("Big League Chew"), the owner of the well-known Big League Chew brand of shredded bubble gum, and Ford Gum & Machine Company Inc. ("Ford"), Big League Chew's exclusive licensed manufacturer, soured after Ford filed a trademark application to register rights in the product's shredded gum configuration. Big League Chew, holder of the brand's registered wordmarks, believes it has always owned the trade dress for the shredded gum format and portrays Ford's move as one that "directly conflicts with and jeopardizes Big League Chew's intellectual property rights." Ford counters that the parties' agreement is silent on the trade dress issue and that its actions to register ownership of the shredded gum format trade dress were previously ratified by Big League Chew's owner and were necessary to stop third party infringers selling copycat shredded gum products. Each party moved for preliminary relief, but the court left them both with an empty pack after the magistrate judge recommended the district court deny both parties' motions because neither party sufficiently demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits to warrant an injunction. (Big League Chew Properties LLC v. Ford Gum & Machine Co. Inc., No. 24-11837 (N.D. Ill. Apr. 10, 2025)).

Rob Nelson ("Nelson"), a former minor league pitcher and the founder of Big League Chew, created the idea for the first batch of shredded gum product in a sealable pouch with cartoon-styled packaging in 1979 as an alternative to chewing tobacco for ballplayers and fans. In 1981, Nelson and a partnering entity entered into a trademark license agreement, allowing a subsidiary of a major confectionary company to manufacture the shredded gum product. Additionally, the entities connected to Nelson filed to register certain trademarks and copyrights linked to the shredded gum product and the various names and logos associated with its sale. However, an application for trade dress registration of the distinctive configuration of the shredded gum was never filed by Nelson.

Trade dress refers to the visual identity of a product, and trade dress registration allows a seller to protect the identity of a visually distinctive product. Nelson later decided to contract with a different company and chose Ford.

Things started out sweet between Nelson and Ford. Nelson's personal company and holder of the intellectual property at the time, The Robert Nelson Company, entered into a license agreement with Ford in 2010 that memorialized Big League Chew Co.'s ownership of the brand's trademarks and gave Ford certain rights. This agreement granted Ford the sole right to manufacture, market and sell products in connection with the Big League Chew trademark, including shredded gum. The parties amended the agreement several times over the years altering unrelated provisions, and in 2022 Ford acquired certain equipment of its licensor. Throughout this period, the relationship remained symbiotic.

The situation began to get sticky when Ford suggested to Nelson via email that Ford should file for trade dress registration on the product form of shredded gum to combat emerging competitors producing substantially similar shredded gum products. In March 2024, Ford emailed Nelson about one shredded gum product that resembled Big League Chew. Ford requested permission to file for trade dress protection on the product form of "shredded gum" and enforce such rights by sending a cease and desist to the accused infringer. Nelson replied to the email with "I approve." The parties also later exchanged text messages obliquely about Ford filing for trade dress registration, but ultimately no formal writing was drawn up. Ford subsequently went ahead and filed to register trade dress rights for shredded gum with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) (Serial No. 98478576).

However, the bubble burst in November 2024 when Nelson and Big League Chew filed a Complaint alleging trade dress infringement, breach of the licensing agreement and various other claims against Ford. It also included a request for injunctive relief to prohibit Ford from infringing Big League Chew's trade dress. According to the complaint, Big League Chew alleges Ford made misleading statements that it owned the shredded bubble gum trade dress at issue. The complaint also alleged that Ford's trademark application violated the parties' license agreement, which prohibited Ford from registering "the Trademarks, or any confusingly similar trademarks in its own name... or represent that it owns the Trademarks." According to the complaint, Big League Chew believes Ford misread the parties' email exchange, asserting that Nelson did not approve the filing of the trade dress application because he believed the company already owned such rights.

In its Answer, Ford asserted several affirmative defenses, including that Nelson acquiesced to Ford's trademark application for the shredded gum trade dress. Ford also filed counterclaims against Big League Chew, seeking a declaration that Ford owns the shredded gum trade dress and that it is not infringing any IP rights of Big League Chew. It also sought an order preventing Big League Chew from "contracting with another manufacturer to make products that Ford Gum has the exclusive right to manufacture under the License Agreement."

Soon after, Big League Chew moved for a preliminary injunction; Ford countered with a motion for preliminary injunction of its own. Big League Chew argued injunctive relief was necessary to prevent Ford from trading upon the pretense that it owned the trade dress to shredded gum (as opposed to Big League Chew's contention that it has owned such rights for decades). Ford requested the court grant its own request for a preliminary injunction to recognize its right to own the shredded gum trade dress and continue to enforce the licensing agreement between the two parties to allay any fears that Big League Chew might sever their long-running relationship.

In April 2025, a magistrate judge considered the cross-motions for preliminary relief and issued its Report and Recommendation that the district court deny both parties' motions.

As for Big League Chew's case, the court addressed whether their trade dress was infringed upon and whether the license agreement was breached. Neither party denies that the shredded gum trade dress is protectable; each party merely disputes which party owns such rights. Big League Chew posited Ford was a mere licensee of the trade dress, while Ford countered that the license agreement's terms that govern Ford's use of Big League Chew's trademarks (i.e., word marks and packaging) were silent as to the shredded gum trade dress. Ford also contended that the parties' email and text exchange acted as an enforceable transfer or abandonment of rights in the trade dress in favor of Ford. Overall, the court had to examine the parties' respective rights in the trade dress, whether the parties' email and text exchange was a transfer of rights, and any remaining issues regarding breach or performance under the license agreement.

The magistrate first found that Big League Chew, even in the absence of federal registration, demonstrated a likelihood of success of the merits on the issue of having a valid and enforceable right in shredded gum trade dress. The court stated the evidence suggested Big League Chew has superior common law rights to the shredded gum trade dress and had "used" the shredded gum configuration in a stay-fresh pouch in commerce (through its licensees) continuously since 1979. The court also found that the evidence was insufficient at this stage to establish that the parties' email and text exchanges were a valid and enforceable contract transferring or assigning trade dress rights to Ford or else an "active representation" by Big League Chew that it had no right or claim in the trade dress. Likewise, the court found Ford's argument that the trade dress was abandoned by Big League Chew did not carry sufficient factual support to succeed at this early stage of the litigation ("[D]efendant provides no case law in support of the suggestion that non-enforcement of trademark or trade dress rights against third-party infringers diminishes claims of ownership or results in the loss of those rights").

The next issue proved far more difficult to parse: whether Big League Chew alleged an infringing use of the shredded gum trade dress in commerce under the Lanham Act. Ford challenged the adequacy of Big League Chew's preliminary injunction motion, asserting none of the claims levied against them show the trade dress was "manufactured or otherwise used" without the consent of Big League Chew, and thus, no trade dress infringement ever occurred. Instead, Big League Chew essentially advanced the novel argument that Ford infringed its trade dress rights "by fraudulently claiming the concept of shredded bubble gum as its own." However, the court declined relief here, concluding that "both parties fail to explore what initially concerns the court: is the act of filing for trade dress registration alone an infringing 'use in commerce' under the Lanham Act?" At this juncture, the court found that Big League Chew failed to carry the burden on this issue, as "the mere act of filing an application with the USPTO to register the trade dress in defendant's own name does not seem to meet the Lanham Act's definition of 'use in commerce'."

Still, the court had to sift through the claim that Ford breached the licensing agreement. Specifically, Big League Chew requested a preliminary injunction enforcing the terms of the agreement pertaining to Big League Chew's ownership of trademarks and prohibitions against Ford claiming rights in the marks. The court again balked at the suggestion to enjoin Ford and generally found that Big League Chew did not demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits as to the license breach because the various IP-related provisions of the license agreement do not conclusively cover Ford's trade dress registration and plaintiff failed to show Ford took any other actions outside the license. As a result, the court left Big League Chew empty-handed at the preliminary injunction stage on the license breach issue.

The court then turned to Ford's own motion for a preliminary injunction. Here, the court turned away Ford's request for a declaratory judgment which would have confirmed that it owns the shredded gum trade dress based on the parties' 2024 email and text exchanges. It held Ford failed to make a sufficient showing of the presence of definite, material terms indicating a transfer of rights, particularly as the parties' prior contract amendments were reduced to formal writings. Finally, the court declined the request for an injunction regarding performance under the license agreement and disagreed that the threat of Big League Chew terminating the licensing agreement was so great as to warrant judicial intervention at this point. In the end, Ford's motion for a preliminary injunction met the same fate as Big League Chew's motion. Subsequently, both parties filed written objections to the magistrate's report.

As both parties continue with this case, the outcome remains uncertain. When considering its ruling and the parties' written objections to the magistrate's report, the district court will chew on the holdings in the dense 42-page report and recommendation from the magistrate judge. Despite small victories, neither party ultimately prevailed at this preliminary stage, leaving one to wonder whether the parties will eventually lose the flavor for litigating and find a resolution that resolves the remaining sticking points.

