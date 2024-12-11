Official U.S. Trademark Fee Increases

Effective January 18, 2025, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("PTO") will increase trademark filing fees as follows:

Filing fees for all applications (except WIPO International Registration extensions/designations) will be a uniform US $350 per class. There will no longer be a discount for using PTO pre-approved descriptions of goods and services. In addition, there will be a new penalty fee of US $100 per class for all applications (except WIPO International Registration extensions/designations) which include insufficient filing information.

For WIPO International Registration extensions/designations, the per class fee will increase from US $500 to $600. This increase will be implemented for applications with a receipt date on or after February 18, 2025.

The PTO is providing significant discounts for applicants which adopt descriptions of pre-set goods and services from its Trademark ID Manual. For all applications (except WIPO International Registration extensions/designations), using free-form text to identify goods and services, rather than goods and services in the Trademark ID Manual, will incur a new US $200 fee per class, and each additional group of 1,000 characters (including punctuation and spaces) entered into the free-form text box will be charged a new US $200 fee.

Post-registration maintenance fees will rise from between US $25 and $100.

Filing Current Fee New Fee Section 9 renewal application per class (filed every 10 years after registration) US $300 $325 Section 8 declaration of use per class (filed between 5 th and 6 th years after registration) US $300 Section 15 declaration of incontestability per class US $200 $250 Section 71 declaration of use (WIPO IR) per class (filed between 5 th and 6 th years

after registration and again every 10 years after registration)* US $225 $325 Renewal fee filed with WIPO per class* US $300 $325

Letters of protest will increase from US $50 to $150. Petitions to the Director will increase from US $250 to $400.

Amendments to allege use and statements of use will increase from US $100 per class to $150 per class.

Recommended Plan of Action

Review upcoming trademark deadlines to file maintenance documents before the increases and budget for additional costs for 2025 filings.

Consider using preapproved lists of goods and services from the Trademark ID Manual to save on costs.

File complete applications to avoid penalties for incomplete information.

Consider filing new applications before the increases.

Contact your CLL attorney for specific guidance.

*The fee increase will take place on or after February 18, 2025.

