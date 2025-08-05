MOSAID Sues Intel In The Western District Of Texas

MOSAID Technologies Inc. has followed up its pair of 2025 complaints against Infineon Technologies with a new case filed against Intel (1:25-cv-00677) in the Western District of Texas. Against Intel, MOSAID asserts ten former TSMC patents and one former Panasonic patent, targeting the provision of various semiconductor devices (i.e., chipsets, FPGAs, GPUs, processors, and server products) with "active circuitry made using Intel FinFET Low Power ('22FFL'), Intel 16, Intel 10 nm, Intel 7, Intel 4, and Intel 3 process nodes", as well as devices (e.g., desktop computers and laptops) that incorporate such products—including those manufactured by entities identified as its "Authorized Distributors", such as Dell.

The plaintiff received the ten asserted patents from TSMC (7,514,757; 7,842,577; 8,338,909; 8,440,517; 8,809,940; 9,209,300; 9,349,655; 9,379,215; 9,564,433; 9,716,091) in May 2022, and the eleventh (7,476,957) much earlier, from Panasonic in November 2016. The lot is broadly directed to FinFET (Fin Field-Effect Transistor) and integrated circuit fabrication.

MOSAID is based in Ottawa Canada. It changed its name from "Conversant Intellectual Property Management Inc." (informally, "Conversant") after the formerly public company went private. It acquired a large portfolio of patents from Nokia as part of a transaction executed in August 2011. (Some of the patents that MOSAID has asserted in litigation have issued since, from continuing applications, directly to MOSAID.) Boris Teksler has been MOSAID's CEO since December 2016, replacing John Lindgren in that role. Teksler came to the position from Unwired Planet, Inc., which transitioned out of patent monetization, rebranding itself Great Elm Capital Corp., after it sold its licensing business to PanOptis Equity Holdings LLC for $40M. Lindgren is now the CEO of monetization firm IPValue Management, Inc. (d/b/a IPVALUE).

MOSAID has pursued over a dozen litigation campaigns since 2001. Currently available USPTO records indicate that it holds around 900 active US patents, some acquired from other sources (e.g., Freescale, NEC, Nokia, Panasonic, SKhynix, among others), some issuing from continuing applications, directly to MOSAID. One of the recent cases against Infineon falls into MOSAID's only preexisting active campaign, open since 2011 with a gap in action interrupted by a March 2023 case against MediaTek (which has since closed). The other case against Infineon constitutes a separate campaign, as a formal matter, as does the suit against Intel.

Winstead PC (with local counsel Ciccarelli Law Firm) represents MOSAID. The case against Intel has been assigned to District Judge Alan D. Albright. 5/6, Western District of Texas.

