Rose Comments On Mattel's Trademark Lawsuit Against Political Podcast

Pryor Cashman Partner Brad D. Rose, a member of the firm's Executive Committee and Co-Chair of the Intellectual Property Group, recently spoke with the New York Post about Mattel's trademark lawsuit against "Coffee with Ken," a Washington, D.C.–based political podcast.

In the article "Mattel Slaps Political Podcast 'Coffee with Ken' with Bizarre Lawsuit," Brad offers insight into Mattel's lawsuit, which alleges that the podcast name "Coffee with Ken" could create confusion about whether it's associated with the Ken doll. Brad notes:

"Mattel could have difficulty sustaining its opposition[.] These are vastly different types of goods and audiences."

