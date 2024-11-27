USPTO Set To Change Trademark Fees Alongside Patent Increases In 2025

In addition to announcing new patent fee increases, the USPTO is updating and implementing new fees associated with filing, prosecuting and maintaining federal trademark applications and registrations, set to take effect January 18, 2025. The Office reviews its fees every two years to ensure that it has the requisite financial resources to effectively administer the U.S. trademark system.

The new trademark fee schedule eliminates the distinction between TEAS Standard and TEAS Plus applications. Rather, there is one base application which will cost $350 per class. The Office is, however, adding surcharges based on the application's complexity. There is a $200 surcharge for using free-form identification of goods and services language as opposed to selecting wording directly from the USPTO ID Manual. Additionally, there is a $200 surcharge for every 1,000 characters beyond the first 1,000 characters if applicants choose to enter free form identifications.

Post-registration maintenance-related fees will also change under this new fee schedule. This includes Sections 8 and 17 (Use), Section 9 (Renewal), and Section 15 (Incontestability) filings. Sections 8 and 17 filings will now cost $325 per class, Section 9 filings will cost $325 per class, and Section 15 filings will cost $250 per class. Registrants currently in the filing window may want to consider completing these filings before the new fees take effect.

Buchanan's trademark group can help assist in understanding the practical implications of these new fees. For a detailed summary of the 2025 trademark fee changes, visit www.uspto.gov.

2025 Trademark Fee Changes1

Application Fees

Fee description Current fee New fee TEAS Standard application $350 n/a TEAS Plus application $250 n/a Base application (sections 1 and 44), per class n/a $350 Application fee filed with WIPO (section 66(a)), per class $500 $600 Subsequent designation fee filed with WIPO (section 66(a)), per class $500 $600

Surcharge description Current fee New fee Insufficient information (sections 1 and 44), per class n/a $100 Using the free-form text box instead of the Trademark ID Manual within Trademark Center to identify goods and services (sections 1 and 44), per class n/a $200 Each additional group of 1,000 characters in the free-form text box beyond the first 1,000 (sections 1 and 44), per affected class n/a $200

Post Registration Fees

Fee description Current fee New fee Section 9 registration renewal application, per class $300 $325 Section 8 declaration, per class $225 $325 Section 15 declaration, per class $200 $250 Section 71 declaration, per class $225 $325 Renewal fee filed at WIPO $300 $325

Petitions and Letters of Protest

Fee description Current fee New fee Petition to the Director $250 $400 Petition to revive an application $150 $250 Letter of protest $50 $150

Intent-to-Use Fees

Fee description Current fee New fee Amendment to allege use (AAU), per class $100 $150 Statement of use (SOU), per class $100 $150

