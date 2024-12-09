Chill Out: Request For Profit Disgorgement Isn't Entitled To Jury Trial

The US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit affirmed a district court ruling that a plaintiff was not entitled to a jury trial regarding its trade dress infringement claim and that the plaintiff failed to prove that its trade dress had acquired the required secondary meaning. National Presto Industries Inc. v. U.S. Merchants Financial Group Inc., Case No. 23-1493 (8th Cir. Nov. 12, 2024) (Loken, Erickson, Grasz, JJ.)

National Presto manufactures household appliances, including personal electric heaters sold under the brand name "HeatDish" since 1989. These heaters had "a parabolic design that looked like a satellite dish." National Presto supplied HeatDish heaters to Costco for many years. However, amid slumping sales, Costco began exploring alternative options. In 2017, Costco requested a "parabolic electric heater that was UL approved, had high heat, and looked industrial and robust" from another supplier, U.S. Merchants Financial Group. U.S. Merchants began development of a heater named "The Heat Machine." Costco requested modifications to the initial design, including "changes focused on a comparison with Presto's HeatDish." Costco began selling The Heat Machine in 2018.

In December 2018, National Presto filed suit against U.S. Merchants asserting trade dress infringement under the Lanham Act. National Presto requested both injunctive relief and that U.S. Merchants "be required, pursuant to 15 U.S.C. § 1117, to account to National Presto for any and all profits derived by them, either individually or jointly to be ordered to disgorge, and be ordered to pay all damages sustained by National Presto by reason of Defendant's actions complained herein."

National Presto sought a jury trial for its trade dress claim, but the district court ruled that National Presto was seeking equitable relief and thus was not entitled to a jury trial. The district court noted that under the Lanham Act, courts generally "find that a claim for disgorgement of an infringer's profits is an equitable claim" and therefore the Seventh Amendment does not provide the right to a jury trial for such a claim. After a bench trial, the district court ruled that National Presto failed to prove infringement because its trade dress had not acquired secondary meaning. National Presto appealed.

The Eighth Circuit affirmed. Regarding the denial of a jury trial, which the Court reviewed de novo, National Presto argued that "disgorgement is considered a legal claim when the infringer's profits serve as a 'proxy' for the plaintiff's damages." Although the district court did not reject that legal theory, it found that the facts National Presto presented were not sufficient to support a finding that the profits were in fact serving as a proxy. The Court rejected several of National Presto's arguments, including that "Presto's desired remedy was legal rather than equitable because its aim was compensation rather than disgorgement of unjust enrichment."

Regarding the district court's secondary meaning finding, which the Eighth Circuit reviewed for clear error, the Court noted that "the chief inquiry is whether in the consumer's mind the mark has become associated with a particular source." In rejecting National Presto's argument that "the district court ignored evidence that the HeatDish is 'distinctive and recognized,'" the Eighth Circuit stated that the district court had in fact analyzed the issue at great length. The Court mentioned that HeatDish had been through many revisions "intended to make the product either more functional or attractive." Because secondary meaning requires that the overall product design be "intended to identify the source of the product, rather than making the product more useful or appealing," this supported the district court's reasoning that HeatDish had not acquired secondary meaning.

