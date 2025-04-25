Innovation Madness: The Ultimate Basketball Patent Bracket. 14 Inventions. 1 Champion. Who Will Cut Down The Net?

We're knee-deep in Hoops Havoc (because, yes, March Madness is trademarked), and according to ESPN, there are no perfect brackets entering into the round of sixteen. With my beloved UCLA Bruins making a heart-breaking second-round exit (we'll get them next year, says the fan who's been saying that since 1996), I suddenly found myself with a little extra time and a lot of bracket-related energy. I've channeled this energy into our inaugural Innovation Madness.

In this tournament, we pit 13 pivotal basketball-related patents and one iconic, unpatented element—the orange basketball—against each other in a single-elimination showdown to determine which invention has had the greatest impact on the game.

From the ball itself to hoops, backboards, footwear, and training tools, each of these innovations has shaped basketball into what it is today. But only one will be crowned the Greatest Basketball Patent of All Time.

The journey from Dr. James Naismith's invention of basketball in 1891 to today's fast-paced, high-flying game is a story of constant innovation—one that perfectly showcases the importance of intellectual property.

When Naismith first introduced basketball at a YMCA in Springfield, Massachusetts, players used a soccer ball and attempted to score into actual peach baskets nailed to the wall. After every made shot, someone had to climb a ladder and retrieve the ball. Not exactly a fast break.

Recognizing the need for equipment tailored specifically to the game, Naismith worked with the A.G. Spalding & Bros. company in 1894 to develop the first dedicated basketball. It was smaller and lighter than a soccer ball and set the standard for future versions.

Then, in 1958, Ralph Wheeler—also of Springfield—patented a basketball with improved grip and balance. His design featured smart leather panel construction and deeper grooves, making the ball easier to handle and shoot. It paved the way for the basketballs used at all levels of play today.

These changes weren't just cosmetic—they transformed how the game was played, leading to innovations in ball-handling, shooting mechanics, and overall tempo.

And none of it would have happened without patents. By granting inventors exclusive rights to their creations, the patent system encourages experimentation, design, and reinvention. The very evolution of basketball, from its rudimentary roots to its current polished form, is a case study in how patents help drive innovation.

The Tournament Format

We've ranked 14 contenders based on their innovation, influence, and impact on the game. The top two seeds receive a bye in the first round, while the remaining twelve face off in six opening matchups. Winners advance, narrowing the field until only one champion remains.

The Seedings

1. The Basketball (1929, US1,718,305) – George L. Pierce's modern basketball design improved grip, bounce, and consistency—foundational to every aspect of the game. (Bye to Round 2)

2. Basketball Shoes (1934, US1,962,526) – John T. Riddell's innovation introduced basketball-specific footwear with rubber soles, enhancing player traction and performance. (Bye to Round 2)

3. First Basketball Net (1891, US451,715) – Hiram B. Rockhill's invention replaced peach baskets with an open-ended net, allowing the ball to fall freely and streamlining gameplay.

4. Basket Suspension System (1930, US1,757,350) – William Wallace's (not that William Wallace) ceiling-mounted basket and backboard system freed up space beneath the hoop, laying the groundwork for today's retractable gym setups. They may take our wall space, but they'll never take our freeeeedom!

5. Early Basketball Goal (1909, US922,630) – A goal and mounting system developed by Milton Reach, allowing for easy attachment to and detachment from a wall-mounted backboard.

6. Removable Backboard (1919, US1,309,806) – Philo Medart's design allowed for flexibility in removing or repositioning a basketball goal and backboard—a critical development for multi-use gym spaces.

7. Rim with Net Attachments (1919, US1,308,831) – This invention by Frank Albach improved the way nets were attached to rims, introducing stability and durability.

8. Spiral Metal Hoop Connector (1936, US2,053,635) – A tieless net attachment system that allowed quick and secure fastening of nets to rims without cords or ties.

9. Jump Training Apparatus (1961, US3,012,781) – A suspended basketball on a flexible cord to help players improve vertical leap, timing, and hand coordination.

10. Basketball Return Device (1966, US3,233,896) – Designed to return basketballs to the shooter after each made shot, improving the efficiency of solo practice.

11. Orange Basketball (Not Patented) – First introduced by Tony Hinkle in the 1950s, the orange basketball enhanced visibility and quickly became the standard color used at all levels of play.

12. Training Basketball (2015, US9,149,701) – A modern training tool with built-in indentations to teach correct hand placement for shooters.

13. Shooting Form Guide (2018, US10,080,944) – Patented by Patrick Bowling, this apparatus features adjustable rim attachments and alignment tools to help players improve shooting technique and muscle memory.

14. Tipping Trainer (1955, US2,710,189) – A training device designed to help players practice the difficult art of tipping missed shots into the hoop from close range.

Round 1 Matchups

(8) Spiral Metal Hoop Connector vs. (9) Jump Training Apparatus

vs. (5) Early Basketball Goal vs. (12) Training Basketball

vs. (4) Basket Suspension System vs. (13) Shooting Form Guide

vs. (3) First Basketball Net vs. (14) Tipping Trainer

vs. (6) Removable Backboard vs. (11) Orange Basketball

vs. (7) Rim with Net Attachments vs. (10) Basketball Return Device

The bracket is set. The contenders are ready. Over the next week, we'll analyze the results of Round 1 and reveal which patents advance to the Elite Eight.

Will the classic basketball dominate, or will an underdog innovation make a Cinderella run? Stay tuned—winners of round one will be announced next week!

Originally published 27 March 2025

