Innovation Madness: The Ultimate Basketball Patent Bracket – Round 2 – 14 inventions. 1 champion. Who will cut down the net?

When we kicked off Innovation Madness: The Ultimate Basketball Patent Bracket, we asked one simple question: Which basketball invention truly changed the game?

Now, as the actual NCAA tournament has narrowed down to the last four teams, featuring all four No. 1 seeds for the first time since 2008 (and only the second time ever), it's clear: this is not the year for Cinderella stories.

And in our bracket? Round 1 played out with a similar lack of upsets. Classics held strong. Foundational tech rose above. A few training tools gave it a good run, but when the dust settled, it was the heavyweights that mostly moved on.

We've recapped all six matchups from the opening round, here's how each battle played out:

(8) Spiral Metal Hoop Connector (1936, US2,053,635) vs. (9) Jump Training Apparatus (1961, US3,012,781)

The Matchup:

Prior to the '635 patent, nets were attached using cords, ties, or loops that were time-consuming to install and easily worn down with use. The spiral hoop connector introduced a tieless net-attaching system featuring integrated spiral wire connectors that allowed nets to be manually attached or removed without separate cords or laces. That alone is a massive convenience upgrade, but there's more. This patent also incorporated a reinforcing bar beneath the rear of the rim, designed to absorb and redistribute the stress from constant vibration caused by the ball hitting the rim. The spiral metal hoop connector addressed one of the most frequent failure points in basketball goal systems. In fact, this is still a common engineering approach in modern hoop design.

The Breakdown:

While the Jump Trainer helps individual players, the Spiral Metal Hoop Connector helps every player by keeping the rim strong, the net secure, and the game flowing.

Winner: (8) Spiral Metal Hoop Connector

(5) Early Basketball Goal (1909, US922,630) vs. (12) Training Basketball (2015, US9,149,701)

The Matchup:

This one pits infrastructure against instruction. On one side, we have Milton Reach's 1909 basketball goal system, a major leap forward in bringing order to what had been a very improvised game. Before patents like this, hoops were often literal fruit baskets nailed to the wall, with no standard dimensions, mounting hardware, or stability. Reach's invention introduced a wall-mounted goal with slots, pins, and spring-loaded mechanisms, making hoops easier to install, remove, and replicate—paving the way for standardized play.

On the other side, we have the Training Basketball, designed to help players develop proper shooting form. This smart ball features built-in indentations to guide hand placement, allowing shooters, especially beginners, to build muscle memory and consistency with every rep.

The Breakdown:

Reach's goal was a building block for every modern backboard and hoop system. It professionalized how the game was played. The Training Basketball is innovative and useful, but its scope is limited to one aspect of the game, shooting, and mostly helps beginners.

Winner: (5) Early Basketball Goal

(4) Basket Suspension System (1930, US1,757,350) vs. (13) Shooting Form Guide (2018, US10,080,944)

The Matchup:

In this battle, we've got heavy-duty gym architecture facing off against modern shooting science.

William Wallace's 1930 Basket Suspension System is directed to a ceiling-mounted backboard and hoop that could be raised out of the way when not in use. At a time when gymnasiums were shared with other sports, assemblies, and even dances, this invention introduced much-needed flexibility. It's the ancestor of today's motorized retractable basketball systems. Like the legend he shares a name with, this Wallace delivered freedom—in the form of ceiling-mounted backboards.

The Shooting Form Guide, patented in 2018 by Patrick Bowling, is designed to correct bad habits and build muscle memory with precision—basically, a pop-up shooting clinic built right onto the hoop.

The Breakdown:

While the form guide is clever, Wallace's invention reshaped how gyms are physically built. Plus, it allows us to keep using Braveheart references.

Winner: (4) Basket Suspension System.

(3) First Basketball Net (1891, US451,715) vs. (14) Tipping Trainer (1955, US2,710,189)

The Matchup:

This one's a battle between a fundamental shift in how the game is played and a tool for mastering a very specific, but valuable, skill.

In the red corner: Hiram B. Rockhill's 1891 Basketball Net. This patent marked the end of the peach basket era and the beginning of modern basketball. By creating an open-ended net, Rockhill eliminated the need to manually retrieve the ball after every made shot. This literal game-changer increased the pace and fluidity of play. It also introduced the visual feedback we take for granted today: the satisfying swish of the net. No net, no "nothing but net."

In the blue corner: the Tipping Trainer helps players practice the underrated art of tipping missed shots back into the hoop. It's a smart solution to a real training challenge, helping athletes work on timing, positioning, and touch, especially valuable for bigs and rebounders.

The Breakdown:

We love an underdog. But the First Net changed everything. This one wasn't close.

Winner: (3) First Basketball Net

(6) Removable Backboard (1919, US1,309,806) vs. (11) Orange Basketball

The Matchup:

Philo Medart's Removable Backboard allowed facilities to take down or reposition hoops, making courts more versatile for other sports, assemblies, or school events. It's the unsung hero of shared-use spaces, practical, efficient, and ahead of its time.

On the other hand, the Orange Basketball, introduced in the 1950s by Tony Hinkle, didn't come with a patent, but it didn't need one. Its high-visibility color improved tracking for players, fans, and cameras alike, and quickly became the global standard. If basketball had a mascot, it would be this ball.

The Breakdown:

Tough call. But the unpatented orange ball didn't reinvent structure, it redefined identity. And it's everywhere.

Winner: (11) Orange Basketball

(7) Rim with Net Attachments (1919, US1,308,831) vs. (10) Basketball Return Device (1966, US3,233,896)

The Matchup:

This one came down to early hardware vs. training innovation. Frank Albach's 1919 patent introduced one of the first integrated systems for attaching nets to rims, an important upgrade at the time that added structure and durability to the basket itself. But the problem? It didn't last. Just a couple of decades later, Alvie Sandeberg's Spiral Metal Hoop Connector (US2,053,635) rendered Albach's design obsolete. The new tieless system was easier to use, longer-lasting, and quickly became the go-to design for net attachment. Effectively replacing Albach's legacy.

Meanwhile, the Basketball Return Device, patented in 1966, revolutionized individual practice. This device returned the ball to the shooter after each made basket, helping players log more reps with less hassle.

The Breakdown:

It's the classic gear vs. training battle. But practice wins championships.... yes, we're talking about practice!

Winner: (10) Basketball Return Device

As we head into the Elite Eight, the stakes get higher, the matchups get tougher, and the choices get even more difficult. Will legacy continue to dominate? Or is this the year a modern underdog breaks through? Come back next week when we jump into the next round!

🏀 Elite Eight Matchups

(1) The Basketball vs. (8) Spiral Metal Hoop Connector

(4) Basket Suspension System vs. (12) Training Basketball

(3) First Basketball Net vs. (11) Orange Basketball

(2) Basketball Shoes vs. (10) Basketball Return Device