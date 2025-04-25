Innovation Madness: The Winner Of The Basketball Patent Championship

After weeks of hypothetical buzzer-beaters, patent face-offs, and a few well-placed Braveheart reference, Innovation Madness has crowned a champion.

And just like in the real NCAA tournament, the championship run was full of upsets, old-school dominance, and the thrill of seeing true innovation take center court. While Florida took home its third national title after a comeback win over Houston, here in the world of basketball inventions, the final moments came down to two titans of the game: The Basketball and Basketball Shoes.

But before we get to the winner, let's rewind.

The Final Four

The matchups were as fierce as expected.

(1) The Basketball (1929, US1,718,305) vs. (11) Orange Basketball

The Basketball faced off against the crowd-favorite Orange Basketball, the mid-century breakthrough that made the game easier to follow for players, fans, and television audiences. As much as the high-visibility hero has earned its iconic status, it simply could not overcome the fundamental truth that the game begins and ends with the ball.

(2) Basketball Shoes (1934, US1,962,526) vs. (4) Basket Suspension System (1930, US1,757,350)

On the other side of the bracket, Basketball Shoes took on the Basket Suspension System, the mechanical setup that gave us retractable hoops and transformed school gyms into multipurpose arenas. While the suspension system has aged remarkably well, basketball-specific footwear has defined player performance for generations. In the end, the shoes advanced to the final.

That left us with the ultimate showdown.

The Championship Matchup

(1) The Basketball (US1,718,305) vs. (2) Basketball Shoes (US1,962,526)

It was an all-time matchup. One gave rise to the entire sport. The other allowed players to take it to new heights.

John T. Riddell's 1934 basketball shoe patent introduced rubber soles designed specifically for basketball courts. It provided grip, support, and the basis for decades of athletic footwear innovation. From Converse to Jordans, every major leap in basketball culture has had a shoe to boot. Footwear has defined eras, turned players into icons, and even become the subject of movies and documentaries. But while the shoes may carry the player, it's the ball that carries the game.

George L. Pierce's 1929 basketball patent introduced balanced panels with rounded polar regions, stronger materials in key stress zones, and a more symmetrical shape that dramatically improved how the ball felt in the hands. His innovation eliminated the weaknesses of earlier designs and gave rise to the basketball as we know it today.

The panel shape and construction method are still used in modern basketballs, even with the evolution of synthetic materials. His work brought balance, improved grip, and predictable bounce. Most importantly, it brought consistency to a sport that was growing rapidly in popularity.

Why the Basketball Won

Yes, shoes help players move better, jump higher (it's gotta be the shoes!), and reduce injury. They are essential to the player's experience on the court. Over the decades, basketball footwear has evolved from simple rubber soles into a multi-billion-dollar industry driven by performance, style, and cultural influence.

Today, shoes are part of the game's identity. The Jordan brand alone has become a global powerhouse, transcending basketball and embedding itself in fashion, music, and pop culture. Players are not just known for their stats; they're known for their signature sneakers.

But the fact remains: no matter what's on your feet, the game doesn't start without the ball.

Pierce's invention standardized the tool that every player touches, every fan watches, and every play depends on. Without it, there is no shot, no rebound, no buzzer-beater.

Final Thoughts

The Basketball has earned its spot at the top of the bracket because it did what every great invention should do. It solved a problem, redefined a standard, and withstood the test of time.

Thank you for following along with this year's Innovation Madness. Whether you're a patent practitioner, a basketball fan, or just someone with bracket trauma (sorry, Duke!), we hope you had as much fun as we did.

Originally published 17 April 2025.

