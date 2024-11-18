ARTICLE
18 November 2024

Trademark Tensions On The Track: Court Upholds First Amendment Protections In Haas V. Steiner

RK
Robins Kaplan

Contributor

Robins Kaplan logo
Explore Firm Details
The intersection of trademark law and creative expression continues to evolve, most recently in Haas Automation, Inc. v. Guenther Steiner and Ten Speed Press, 2024 WL 4440914 (C.D. Cal. September 25, 2024).
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of David Martinez
Photo of Navin Ramalingam
Authors

The intersection of trademark law and creative expression continues to evolve, most recently in Haas Automation, Inc. v. Guenther Steiner and Ten Speed Press, 2024 WL 4440914 (C.D. Cal. September 25, 2024). Haas provides fresh insight into how courts analyze trademark claims involving biographical works and sports photography. The court dismissed Haas Automation's lawsuit, which alleged that Steiner's book "Surviving to Drive," infringed on the company's trademarks associated with the Haas F1 racing team. In line with the Supreme Court's decision in Jack Daniel's Properties, Inc. v. VIP Products LLC, Haas underscores that trademark rights may be curtailed where expressive content is not misleading about its source.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David Martinez
David Martinez
Photo of Navin Ramalingam
Navin Ramalingam
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More