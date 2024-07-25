10 Myths Every Documentary Filmmaker Should Know

The world of filmmaking abounds with misconceptions, perhaps most significantly in the documentary film realm where filmmakers must grapple with issues such as fair use, defamation, releases, and privacy concerns. Here's an overview of some common myths and some guidelines to think about. Of course, every fact situation is different and must be carefully analyzed.
- If a person interviewed in my documentary says
something defamatory, I, as only the filmmaker, am not liable for
publishing it. Not true. The filmmaker can be liable
for publishing a defamatory statement made by an interview subject.
That is why fact-checking and investigation and assessment of
sources and their reliability is so important.
- I don't need to worry about fictionalizing things
about a subject in a docudrama, because I have “dramatic
license” to do so. Be careful. While there is
dramatic license to fictionalize scenes to some degree, the
fictionalization should not be defamatory as the viewer
doesn't know what is fictional and what is true, risking a
defamation claim from the subject. In addition, if the
fictionalization is significant, there could be a right of
publicity issue in using the subject's name and likeness
without permission.
- I need “life rights” in order to make a
documentary about a celebrity or other public figure.
You don't. Life rights (a bundle of rights which may
include rights of privacy and publicity, and waivers of potential
defamation claims) are not required to do a documentary about a
public figure, as information about public figures is generally
considered newsworthy and in the public interest. But getting those
rights can sometimes be advantageous. Insurers, distributors and
networks are sometimes more comfortable having them, and having
them might give you access to materials or anecdotes you
wouldn't otherwise get.
- As long as I use less than 30 seconds of a copyrighted
work, it's fair use. Not true. Fair use requires
an analysis and weighing of four specific factors to assess whether
the defense is available. While the amount used is a consideration,
an arbitrary percentage or number of seconds is not a determinative
factor.
- If someone posts it on social media, then I can use it
without permission. Nope. Copyright protections still
apply even if someone has posted a photo, artwork, a song, a poem,
etc. on social media. To use, you should seek permission or have a
lawyer analyze whether the fair use defense is
available.
- If I credit the copyright owner, then I don't
need permission. Not true. Giving the copyright owner
credit doesn't make an otherwise infringing use a fair
use.
- If music happens to be playing while I'm filming,
I don't have to worry about clearing it because it happened
in “real time.” Not true. There is
typically no fair use argument for music which happens to appear in
a documentary. If it's only a few seconds, you may have the
defense that the music was only incidental. (There is an
incidental/de minimis defense to copyright infringement.) But any
significant use requires a license or should be removed or
replaced.
- If photos and artwork happen to appear in the
background where I'm filming, I don't need to worry
about it. You might. Sometimes, photos and artwork are
truly incidental and fleeting (and thus subject to the
incidental/de minimis defense). But anytime they are lingered on, a
focal point, or used as the backdrop for an interview, there is a
risk of copyright infringement if you don't get
permission.
- I can't show trademarks or brands unless I clear
them. Good news. Trademarks, brands, and logos
naturally appearing in “real world” footage do not
generally need to be cleared. But products that are intentionally
placed in footage or otherwise used in a manner suggesting
sponsorship or endorsement may need to be cleared.
- I can freely use photos and footage given to me by the subject of my documentary because the subject owns them. Not necessarily. Possession does not equal copyright ownership. The subject may have a collection of photos, for example, that were taken by a professional photographer, or video footage from a television show appearance. That material would either need to be cleared by the copyright owner or analyzed for use pursuant to one of the copyright infringement defenses.
