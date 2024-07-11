ARTICLE
11 July 2024

USPTO Requests Comments On The Experimental Use Exception

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore
The United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") is seeking public input about the need for a statutory experimental use exception in light of the common law jurisprudence.
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of Jennifer J. Chheda
Photo of S. Christian Platt
Photo of Zachary Marshall-Carter
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") is seeking public input about the need for a statutory experimental use exception in light of the common law jurisprudence.

On June 28, 2024, the USPTO issued a request for comments ("RFC") seeking public input on the current state of the common law experimental use exception to patent infringement and whether Congress should enact a statutory experimental use exception. The RFC is "consistent with the President's 2021 Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy" and asks for public views on the impact of the experimental use exception in all technology areas. 89 Fed. Reg. 53963, 53965 (June 28, 2024).

The RFC states that under current jurisprudence an alleged infringer cannot invoke an experimental use defense if "the act [of infringement] is in furtherance of the alleged infringer's legitimate business and is not solely for amusement, to satisfy idle curiosity, or for strictly philosophical inquiry." Id. at 53964 (citing Madey v. Duke Univ., 307 F.3d 1352, 1362 (Fed. Cir. 2002)). The request compares "[t]his narrow and strictly limited experimental use defense" to the broader statutory exemptions in Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. Id. In addition, the request acknowledges that Congress has enacted the safe harbor provision under 35 U.S.C. 271(e)(1), which "allows for the experimental use of a patented invention by parties to collect regulatory approval data for medical devices and drugs," and that 7 U.S.C. § 2544 contains an exemption allowing for "the use and reproduction of a protected variety for plant breeding or other bona fide research." Id. As such, the RFC asks the public if the United States should adopt a statutory experimental use exception, and if so, how it should be defined.

The USPTO seeks comments on, inter alia: (i) the impact of current U.S. experimental use exception jurisprudence on investment and/or research and development; (ii) the impact of a statutory experimental use exception on innovation and commercialization of new technologies; (iii) how the current jurisprudence has impacted the public's willingness to utilize the U.S. patent system; and (iv) how a statutory exception, if any, should be defined and public policy reasons relating to maintaining the status quo or adopting such exception.

The deadline to submit comments is September 26, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jennifer J. Chheda
Jennifer J. Chheda
Photo of S. Christian Platt
S. Christian Platt
Photo of Zachary Marshall-Carter
Zachary Marshall-Carter
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More