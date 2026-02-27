How To Enforce An NDA When A Former Co-Founder Or Contractor Leaks Confidential Information

You are here because a nondisclosure agreement ("NDA") breach has happened. It may involve a former co-founder, employee or contractor using or sharing confidential information after the relationship ended...

Boutique law firm of five experienced attorneys passionate about helping life sciences and other technology entrepreneurs and their companies avoid costly legal mistakes as they make their way from the laboratory or garage to the marketplace. We do this with a dedication to Professionalism, Integrity, Accountability, Communication and Efficiency.

Article Insights

Crowley Law LLC’s articles from Crowley Law LLC are most popular: in United States Crowley Law LLC are most popular: within Tax, Law Practice Management and Law Department Performance topic(s)

Summary for Founders

Treat an NDA breach as an incident and act fast to stop further disclosure of confidential information.

of confidential information. Contact Crowley Law LLC before you confront the other party or send messages that shape the record.

before you confront the other party or send messages that shape the record. Preserve evidence that holds up in court, including logs, screenshots, timestamps and chain of custody.

that holds up in court, including logs, screenshots, timestamps and chain of custody. Work with counsel to seek injunctive relief to stop disclosure first, then pursue monetary damages after containment.

Enforce NDA Rights Quickly to Stop Further Disclosure

You are here because a nondisclosure agreement (“NDA”) breach has happened. It may involve a former co-founder, employee or contractor using or sharing confidential information after the relationship ended and trust no longer applies.

This guide explains how NDA enforcement works in practice, what you must prove and how to act quickly so you can stop further disclosure and place your business in the best position to pursue remedies.

NDA Breach After a Founder Split or Contractor Exit

An NDA breach after a founder split or contractor exit can turn confidential information into a business emergency. A former co-founder, employee or contractor may still have access to:

Confidential data

Customer data

Client lists

Source code

You may not know whether anyone is disclosing confidential information or whether trade secrets and intellectual property (“IP”) are already drifting toward the public domain.

This is where NDA enforcement stops being theoretical. To enforce an NDA, you need to move quickly and tighten control before more disclosure occurs.

What follows is a founder-ready sequence to stop disclosure, protect sensitive information and position your existing NDA to hold up in court if legal action becomes necessary.

How To Enforce NDA: A Founder-Ready NDA Enforcement Checklist

If someone is disclosing confidential information, treat it as an operational incident. Here is a step by step process to follow:

Step 1: Call Crowley Law LLC first

Before you confront the other party or send messages that create a record, call us. We can assess the NDA breach, protect your position and guide the next steps.

We help our clients to:

Assess whether the leaked material constitutes confidential information or trade secrets

or Identify the strongest clauses to rely on under the NDA

Coordinate a response that preserves evidence and supports court relief if needed

Step 2: Contain the Leak Now

While we coordinate the legal strategy, shut down access paths so no more confidential information or sensitive data leaves your systems.

Disable accounts for the former co-founder, contractor or employee

Rotate shared passwords and application programming interface (“API”) credentials

credentials Revoke device access and third-party app permissions

and third-party app permissions Tighten c loud sharing settings

Check email forwarding rules and collaboration tool exports

and collaboration tool exports Turn on multi-factor authentication and confirm access logging

Step 3: Preserve Evidence That Can Hold Up in Court

We help our clients preserve evidence in a format that will hold up in court and support requests for a court order.

Specifically, we:

Identify what was taken or exposed and why it matters

Document where it lived, who had access and its business value

Capture proof of disclosure: screenshots, links, messages and postings

Pull access logs, repository history and timestamps

Store evidence securely and protect chain of custody

Build a timeline linking disclosure to harm

Step 4: Run an NDA Enforceability Check Before You Escalate

Before threatening legal action, we test whether the NDA is likely to be treated as enforceable or whether there is risk it is deemed unenforceable or rendered unenforceable.

Confirm the NDA covers the specific material , not just general language that does not include the specific material at risk

, not just general language that does not include the specific material at risk Identify the exact restriction : use, disclosure or both

: use, disclosure or both Cross-check employment agreements and internal confidentiality policies

and internal confidentiality policies Pressure-test defenses: public domain , prior knowledge , independent development

, , independent development Flag issues if the NDA is overly broad or lacks reasonable scope

or lacks Distinguish trade secrets from general knowledge

Step 5: Send a Demand Letter That Forces a Clean Response

We draft and send a demand letter that invokes the NDA’s key provisions and forces the other side into clear written positions.

Cite the executed NDA and quote the key provisions

Demand immediate stop of use and disclosure on a short deadline

Require return or deletion of all copies, exports and backups

of all copies, exports and backups Require written certification of compliance

Demand disclosure of distribution paths and recipients

Step 6: If the Breach Continues, Pursue a Court Order

If the breach keeps spreading, we pursue injunctive relief to stop disclosure and protect your competitive edge.

We:

Seek a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction

or preliminary injunction Present the NDA, logs, screenshots and timeline as evidence

Support requests based on irreparable harm and ongoing disclosure

and ongoing disclosure Request deletion, forensic certification and preservation orders where appropriate

Step 7: Choose the Right Remedy: Injunction First, Monetary Damages After

Sequence matters. We help our clients prioritize remedies that stop harm first, then pursue recovery.

Injunction / specific performance: Stop disclosure now.

Stop disclosure now. Monetary damages: Pursue measurable losses after containment.

Use this table to choose a remedy in the right order:

Remedy What It Does When You Use It Risk If Delayed Injunction Stops disclosure Immediately Loss of secrecy becomes permanent Monetary damages Compensates losses After containment Causation becomes harder to prove

How Confidential Information Gets Disclosed in Startups

Source How disclosure happens Former co-founder Retained admin access, copied files, continued use of shared folders Former employee Accounts not disabled, email forwarding, cloud downloads, taking customer data or source code Contractor or vendor Weak offboarding, permissions left in place, reuse of work product, portfolio posting, lingering tool access Shared systems and bad hygiene Shared credentials, public links, communal folders, weak permissioning

Why You Need Crowley Law LLC for NDA Enforcement

When confidential information starts leaking, the goal is to stop disclosure, preserve evidence and take action in a way that holds up in court.

Why Founders Bring In a Legal Counselor

NDA issues often overlap with employment agreements and other confidentiality obligations and the documents must work together.

and other confidentiality obligations and the documents must work together. Trade secret status can be undermined by missteps , especially when access controls and documentation are inconsistent.

, especially when access controls and documentation are inconsistent. Timing drives enforceability and delays can weaken a request for emergency injunctive relief by making harm look less than irreparable.

and delays can weaken a request for emergency injunctive relief by making harm look less than irreparable. Evidence needs to be preserved correctly , including logs, screenshots and chain of custody or the record becomes easy to attack.

, including logs, screenshots and chain of custody or the record becomes easy to attack. Scope matters and overly broad demands can invite arguments that the NDA is unreasonable or unenforceable.

and overly broad demands can invite arguments that the NDA is unreasonable or unenforceable. Client data and proprietary client information raise the stakes, which can require immediate escalation and tighter containment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.