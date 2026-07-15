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15 July 2026

"Patenting RNA Therapeutics in the Age of AI: What Companies Must Get Right Early"

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Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

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Marshall, Gerstein & Borun is a full service intellectual property law firm that protects, enforces and transfers the intellectual property of clients in more than 150 countries worldwide.  Nearly half the Firm’s professionals have been in-house as general counsel, patent counsel, technology transfer managers, scientists or engineers, and offer seasoned experience in devising and executing IP strategy and comprehensive IP solutions. Learn more at www.marshallip.com.
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Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing RNA drug discovery and fundamentally altering the patent strategies required to protect these innovations. As AI becomes increasingly integrated into RNA therapeutics development, biotechnology companies face new challenges around inventorship, obviousness, and enablement that demand early consideration in the research process. This analysis explores how companies can adapt their intellectual property approaches to secure robust patent protection while navigating t
United States Intellectual Property
Robert (Rob) Jacobson and Niko Moses
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Artificial intelligence is transforming RNA drug discovery, but it is also reshaping the patent strategies needed to protect those innovations. In an article published by Advancing RNA, Marshall Gerstein partner Rob Jacobson, along with Niko Moses, examines how the growing use of AI in RNA therapeutics is changing the intellectual property landscape for biotechnology companies. The authors explain why issues such as inventorship, obviousness, and enablement should be considered early in the research process to help companies secure durable patent protection while minimizing future risk.

“As AI transforms RNA discovery, companies must rethink inventorship, obviousness, and patent strategy to secure durable intellectual property protection,” Rob and Niko write in the article, offering practical guidance for innovators developing RNA-based therapeutics. Rob and Niko emphasize that IP strategy should evolve alongside scientific and technological advances rather than after key discoveries have already been made.

Read the complete article in Advancing RNA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Robert (Rob) Jacobson
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Niko Moses
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