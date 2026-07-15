"Patenting RNA Therapeutics in the Age of AI: What Companies Must Get Right Early"

Artificial intelligence is transforming RNA drug discovery, but it is also reshaping the patent strategies needed to protect those innovations. In an article published by Advancing RNA, Marshall Gerstein partner Rob Jacobson, along with Niko Moses, examines how the growing use of AI in RNA therapeutics is changing the intellectual property landscape for biotechnology companies. The authors explain why issues such as inventorship, obviousness, and enablement should be considered early in the research process to help companies secure durable patent protection while minimizing future risk.

“As AI transforms RNA discovery, companies must rethink inventorship, obviousness, and patent strategy to secure durable intellectual property protection,” Rob and Niko write in the article, offering practical guidance for innovators developing RNA-based therapeutics. Rob and Niko emphasize that IP strategy should evolve alongside scientific and technological advances rather than after key discoveries have already been made.

Read the complete article in Advancing RNA.