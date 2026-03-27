ARTICLE
27 March 2026

Further Continuance Of The Federal Emergency Management Agency Review Council (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
Extends the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Review Council through May 29, 2026, or until 10 days after submission of its final report, to allow additional time to complete and submit its final report assessing FEMA's operations and effectiveness.
United States Government, Public Sector
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are most popular:
  • within Wealth Management and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

Extends the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Review Council through May 29, 2026, or until 10 days after submission of its final report, to allow additional time to complete and submit its final report assessing FEMA's operations and effectiveness.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More