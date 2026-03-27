Further Continuance Of The Federal Emergency Management Agency Review Council (Trump EO Tracker)

Extends the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Review Council through May 29, 2026, or until 10 days after submission of its final report, to allow additional time to complete and submit its final report assessing FEMA's operations and effectiveness.

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

Article Insights

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are most popular: within Wealth Management and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

Extends the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Review Council through May 29, 2026, or until 10 days after submission of its final report, to allow additional time to complete and submit its final report assessing FEMA's operations and effectiveness.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.